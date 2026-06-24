A' Packaging Design Awards 2026 Early Call for Entries Announced

Packaging Design Awards

A' Design Award & Competition Opens Early Entries for the 2026 A' Packaging Design Awards, Inviting Packaging Designers, Brands and Manufacturers Worldwide.

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Packaging Design Awards . The A' Packaging Design Awards are open for entries by Packaging Designers, Graphic Designers, Branding Agencies, Product Manufacturers, Luxury Goods Manufacturers, Cosmetic Brands, Food and Beverage Companies, Industrial Designers, Packaging Specialists, Printing and Labeling Specialists, Packaging Engineers, Design Professionals, Marketing Firms, Advertising Houses, Creative Agencies, Packaging Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Designs that were professionally created within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Packaging Design Awards is a two-phase competition. The first phase of the competition is completely free to enter, Packaging Designers, Graphic Designers, Branding Agencies, Product Manufacturers, Luxury Goods Manufacturers, Cosmetic Brands, Food and Beverage Companies, Industrial Designers, Packaging Specialists, Printing and Labeling Specialists, Packaging Engineers, Design Professionals, Marketing Firms, Advertising Houses, Creative Agencies, Packaging Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Packaging Awards, and get a preliminary score for their work. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Packaging Awards consideration.Beyond recognizing excellence in packaging design, the A' Packaging Design Awards contribute to a broader mission of advancing society through innovative, functional and sustainable innovative packaging solutions. Entries are anonymously evaluated through a peer-review process by an influential international jury panel composed of more than 300 academics, journalists, design professionals, museum curators, investors and industry experts. By highlighting packaging projects that improve user experience, product protection, communication and environmental responsibility, the competition aims to promote global awareness of good design practices while encouraging brands and designers to create packaging solutions that generate positive social, commercial and ecological impact.Packaging Awards Timeline & EligibilityEarly deadline for entries to A' Packaging Design Awards is on June 30, 2026. Results of the A' Packaging Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Packaging Design Awards will be granted the highly coveted A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Packaging Awards.The following are some example projects that could be submitted to A' Packaging Design Awards : Bottles, Boxes, Cans, Pouches, Tubes, Cartons, Wrappers, Bags and More. Packaging Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/2 Prize for Good Packaging DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Packaging Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Packaging Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A' Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Packaging Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Packaging Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Packaging Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Packaging Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A' Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A' Design Prize are given free of charge to the Packaging Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Packaging Design Awards.Packaging Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=2 to see past winners of the A' International Packaging Design Awards.• Additional Details could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/2 • Registrations could be made at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About A' Design AwardsThe A' Design Award & Competition was established to recognize exceptional achievements across all areas of design, innovation and creativity. Through its internationally respected platform, the competition showcases projects that demonstrate the value of good design while helping increase awareness and appreciation of design excellence worldwide. By encouraging designers, companies and brands to develop meaningful products, services and experiences, the A' Design Awards aim to foster innovation and contribute positively to society through thoughtful and responsible design. To learn more about the A’ Design Awards and the A' International Packaging Design Awards please visit designaward.com

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