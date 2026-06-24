Celebrate Independence Day with an evening of chrome, classics, and community at the Shay-D Nights Car Show. Featuring modern and classic cars, trucks, motorcycles, royalty, and People’s Choice awards, this family-friendly event showcases some of the area’s finest vehicles under the lights.

Admission for spectators is free, making it the perfect way to kick off your Fourth of July festivities before enjoying the CERCUT 4th Fest concert and fireworks display later in the evening.

Vehicle registration is $20 per entry, and a portion of proceeds will benefit Castle Country Radio’s “Fueling the Fight” campaign, helping provide fuel cards to local individuals and families facing medical challenges.

Whether you’re entering a vehicle, casting a vote for People’s Choice, or simply enjoying the show, come spend the evening surrounded by great cars, great people, and patriotic celebration.

Event Details

Vehicle Types: Modern & Classic Cars, Trucks, and Motorcycles

Registration: $20 per vehicle

Spectator Admission: Free

Awards: People’s Choice, Royalty, and more

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Time: 6:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Location: CERCUT, 450 S. Fairgrounds Way, Price, Utah

Join us for a spectacular automotive showcase under the lights and help support a great cause. 🚗✨🇺🇸