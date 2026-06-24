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Armored Eagle Training | Precision Long Range Shooting


6/26-28/2026 PRECISION RIFLE: North Springs Shooting Range: Price, Utah
$650.00
Class Outline for Precision Long Range Shooting
LOCATION: NORTH SPRINGS SHOOTING RANGE
5245 S. 8000 W
Price, Utah. 84501
Course Overview
This course is designed for shooters looking to enhance their long-range precision shooting skills. Participants will learn the fundamentals of ballistics, rifle setup, and shooting techniques essential for accurate shooting at extended distances. North Springs is a premiere shooting venue with POTENTIAL Targets engagements out to one mile!

website: carbonutah.com

Class Duration
Total Duration: 2.5 Days

Day 1: Classroom and Range Instruction

Day 2&3: Practical Application and Evaluation

Day 1: Classroom and Range Instruction
26June: 1700 CLASSROOM
1. Introduction to Precision Long Range Shooting
Definition and Importance

Overview of Long Range Shooting Applications

2. Equipment Selection
Rifles and Calibers

Optics and Mounting

Accessories (bipods, bags, etc.)

3. Understanding Ballistics
Interior Ballistics (bullet performance in the barrel)

Exterior Ballistics (trajectory, wind drift, and drop)

Terminal Ballistics (effect on target)

4. Setting Up Your Rifle
Proper Stock Fit and Adjustments

Scope Leveling and Alignment

Zeroing Your Rifle: Techniques and Procedures

5. Shooting Positions and Techniques
Prone, Sitting, and Standing Positions

Breathing Techniques

Trigger Control Fundamentals

27-28June: 0800-1600. Practical Application and Evaluation
Morning Session
1. Range Safety and Protocols
Review of Range Rules

Safety Practices for Long Range Shooting

2. Live Fire Exercises
Zero Confirmation and Adjustment

Grouping Shots at Various Distances

Afternoon Session
3. Long Range Shooting Techniques
Reading the Wind: Tools and Tips

Adjusting for Elevation and Windage

Engaging Targets at Varying Distances

4. Performance Evaluation
5. Class Review and Q&A
Recap Key Concepts

Address Remaining Questions and Concerns

Required Equipment
Precision Rifle and 250 RDS Ammunition

Quality Optics

Hearing and Eye Protection

Bipod or Shooting Rest (if available)

Data Book for Ballistic Calculations

Prerequisites
Basic firearm safety knowledge

Familiarity with rifle operation

This outline aims to provide a structured path to improving long-range shooting capabilities, ensuring that each participant leaves with enhanced skills and confidence.

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Armored Eagle Training | Precision Long Range Shooting

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