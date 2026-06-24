Armored Eagle Training | Precision Long Range Shooting
6/26-28/2026 PRECISION RIFLE: North Springs Shooting Range: Price, Utah
$650.00
Class Outline for Precision Long Range Shooting
LOCATION: NORTH SPRINGS SHOOTING RANGE
5245 S. 8000 W
Price, Utah. 84501
Course Overview
This course is designed for shooters looking to enhance their long-range precision shooting skills. Participants will learn the fundamentals of ballistics, rifle setup, and shooting techniques essential for accurate shooting at extended distances. North Springs is a premiere shooting venue with POTENTIAL Targets engagements out to one mile!
website: carbonutah.com
Class Duration
Total Duration: 2.5 Days
Day 1: Classroom and Range Instruction
Day 2&3: Practical Application and Evaluation
Day 1: Classroom and Range Instruction
26June: 1700 CLASSROOM
1. Introduction to Precision Long Range Shooting
Definition and Importance
Overview of Long Range Shooting Applications
2. Equipment Selection
Rifles and Calibers
Optics and Mounting
Accessories (bipods, bags, etc.)
3. Understanding Ballistics
Interior Ballistics (bullet performance in the barrel)
Exterior Ballistics (trajectory, wind drift, and drop)
Terminal Ballistics (effect on target)
4. Setting Up Your Rifle
Proper Stock Fit and Adjustments
Scope Leveling and Alignment
Zeroing Your Rifle: Techniques and Procedures
5. Shooting Positions and Techniques
Prone, Sitting, and Standing Positions
Breathing Techniques
Trigger Control Fundamentals
27-28June: 0800-1600. Practical Application and Evaluation
Morning Session
1. Range Safety and Protocols
Review of Range Rules
Safety Practices for Long Range Shooting
2. Live Fire Exercises
Zero Confirmation and Adjustment
Grouping Shots at Various Distances
Afternoon Session
3. Long Range Shooting Techniques
Reading the Wind: Tools and Tips
Adjusting for Elevation and Windage
Engaging Targets at Varying Distances
4. Performance Evaluation
5. Class Review and Q&A
Recap Key Concepts
Address Remaining Questions and Concerns
Required Equipment
Precision Rifle and 250 RDS Ammunition
Quality Optics
Hearing and Eye Protection
Bipod or Shooting Rest (if available)
Data Book for Ballistic Calculations
Prerequisites
Basic firearm safety knowledge
Familiarity with rifle operation
This outline aims to provide a structured path to improving long-range shooting capabilities, ensuring that each participant leaves with enhanced skills and confidence.
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