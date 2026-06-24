Armored Eagle Training | Precision Long Range Shooting



6/26-28/2026 PRECISION RIFLE: North Springs Shooting Range: Price, Utah

$650.00

Class Outline for Precision Long Range Shooting

LOCATION: NORTH SPRINGS SHOOTING RANGE

5245 S. 8000 W

Price, Utah. 84501

Course Overview

This course is designed for shooters looking to enhance their long-range precision shooting skills. Participants will learn the fundamentals of ballistics, rifle setup, and shooting techniques essential for accurate shooting at extended distances. North Springs is a premiere shooting venue with POTENTIAL Targets engagements out to one mile! website: carbonutah.com Class Duration

Total Duration: 2.5 Days Day 1: Classroom and Range Instruction Day 2&3: Practical Application and Evaluation Day 1: Classroom and Range Instruction

26June: 1700 CLASSROOM

1. Introduction to Precision Long Range Shooting

Definition and Importance Overview of Long Range Shooting Applications 2. Equipment Selection

Rifles and Calibers Optics and Mounting Accessories (bipods, bags, etc.) 3. Understanding Ballistics

Interior Ballistics (bullet performance in the barrel) Exterior Ballistics (trajectory, wind drift, and drop) Terminal Ballistics (effect on target) 4. Setting Up Your Rifle

Proper Stock Fit and Adjustments Scope Leveling and Alignment Zeroing Your Rifle: Techniques and Procedures 5. Shooting Positions and Techniques

Prone, Sitting, and Standing Positions Breathing Techniques Trigger Control Fundamentals 27-28June: 0800-1600. Practical Application and Evaluation

Morning Session

1. Range Safety and Protocols

Review of Range Rules Safety Practices for Long Range Shooting 2. Live Fire Exercises

Zero Confirmation and Adjustment Grouping Shots at Various Distances Afternoon Session

3. Long Range Shooting Techniques

Reading the Wind: Tools and Tips Adjusting for Elevation and Windage Engaging Targets at Varying Distances 4. Performance Evaluation

5. Class Review and Q&A

Recap Key Concepts Address Remaining Questions and Concerns Required Equipment

Precision Rifle and 250 RDS Ammunition Quality Optics Hearing and Eye Protection Bipod or Shooting Rest (if available) Data Book for Ballistic Calculations Prerequisites

Basic firearm safety knowledge Familiarity with rifle operation This outline aims to provide a structured path to improving long-range shooting capabilities, ensuring that each participant leaves with enhanced skills and confidence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.