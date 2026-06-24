Nexdata to Showcase AI Data Solutions at ICML 2026

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nexdata, a global AI training data service provider, announced that it will exhibit at the 𝟰𝟯𝗿𝗱 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗼𝗻 𝗠𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴, 𝗜𝗖𝗠𝗟 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲, taking place from 𝗝𝘂𝗹𝘆 𝟲 𝘁𝗼 𝟭𝟭, 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲, 𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗢𝗘𝗫 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 & 𝗘𝘅𝗵𝗶𝗯𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗶𝗻 𝗦𝗲𝗼𝘂𝗹, 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 𝗞𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗮. Nexdata will welcome attendees at 𝗕𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗵 𝗕𝟲𝟬𝟱.During the conference, Nexdata will showcase its data solutions across four key directions: 𝗚𝗲𝗻𝗔𝗜/𝗩𝗟𝗠, 𝗣𝗵𝘆𝘀𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗜, 𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗟𝗟𝗠, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗟𝗟𝗠, and will connect with global AI researchers, enterprise clients, and industry partners to discuss how high-quality data supports model training, evaluation, optimization, and real-world application.ICML is one of the world’s leading conferences in machine learning, focusing on the latest advances in machine learning theory, methods, systems, and applications. As generative AI, multimodal models, speech language models, agent systems, and Physical AI continue to evolve, the demand for high-quality, scalable, and task-oriented data is becoming increasingly important for AI model development.𝗙𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗔𝗜 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 𝗦𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀At ICML 2026, Nexdata will highlight its off-the-shelf data resources and data service capabilities across four major AI directions, covering use cases from multimodal understanding and physical-world interaction to speech dialogue modeling and large language model training and evaluation.In 𝗚𝗲𝗻𝗔𝗜/𝗩𝗟𝗠, Nexdata will showcase data resources and services for generative AI, visual language models, multimodal understanding, and GUI Agent training, helping AI teams build stronger image, video, image-text, and interaction data foundations.In 𝗣𝗵𝘆𝘀𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗜, Nexdata will present data solutions for robot learning, Ego-centric data, 3D scene data, and dexterous manipulation data, supporting robotics models in environmental perception, task understanding, operation execution, and physical-world interaction.In 𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗟𝗟𝗠, Nexdata will showcase data resources for speech language models, dialogue models, speech understanding, and speech generation, including dialogue speech, spontaneous speech interaction, Conversational TTS, and country-specific English data capabilities.In 𝗟𝗟𝗠, Nexdata will present data solutions for large language model training, reasoning, coding capability, long-context understanding, Agent interaction, and model evaluation, helping AI teams improve model performance in complex tasks.A representative from Nexdata said: “ICML 2026 is an important platform for global machine learning research and AI industry innovation. Today, AI models are moving from single tasks to complex tasks, from single modalities to multimodal systems, and further toward speech interaction, agent collaboration, and physical-world operation. In this process, high-quality data remains a fundamental driver of model iteration and capability improvement. We look forward to meeting researchers, enterprises, and partners at ICML 2026 to discuss how data can support the development of next-generation AI models.”Nexdata invites attendees, AI researchers, enterprise clients, and industry partners to visit 𝗕𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗵 𝗕𝟲𝟬𝟱 𝗱𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗜𝗖𝗠𝗟 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲 to learn more about Nexdata’s data solutions for GenAI/VLM, Physical AI, SpeechLLM, and LLM, and to explore more possibilities in AI data development.

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