House Bill 2443 Printer's Number 3616

PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - Sponsors MULLINS, RIGBY, DOUGHERTY, HILL-EVANS, SANCHEZ, McNEILL, RIVERA, HANBIDGE, KAZEEM, FREEMAN, NEILSON, KUZMA, INGLIS, GALLAGHER, MAYES, MADDEN, M. BROWN, BRIGGS, GUENST, DALEY, BERNSTINE, CAUSER, BOROWSKI, M. MACKENZIE, BOYD, CONKLIN, CURRY, MUSTELLO, O'MARA, SOLOMON, BENNINGHOFF, TAKAC, CERRATO, SCOTT, WAXMAN, DONAHUE, FLEMING, SALISBURY, PUGH, SMITH-WADE-EL, DELLOSO, BASHLINE, KOSIEROWSKI, VEROBISH, KHAN

Short Title An Act providing for Child Victim Recovery Fee; establishing the Child Victim Recovery Fund; and imposing duties on the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

Memo Subject Child Victim Recovery Fund

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