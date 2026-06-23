Senate Bill 1400 Printer's Number 1836
PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - Senate Bill 1400
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
BAKER, LANGERHOLC, K. WARD, PITTMAN, YAW, PICOZZI, GEBHARD, ROBINSON, PENNYCUICK, VOGEL, CULVER, ARGALL, DUSH, STEFANO
Short Title
An Act amending Titles 18 (Crimes and Offenses), 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) and 61 (Prisons and Parole) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in authorized disposition of offenders, further providing for sentence for murder, murder of unborn child and murder of law enforcement officer and providing for sentence for murder of the second degree; in sentencing, further providing for sentences for second and subsequent offenses and for life imprisonment for homicide; and, in motivational boot camp, further providing for definitions; in Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole, providing for parole eligibility for offenders sentenced to life for murder of the second degree and * * *
Memo Subject
Sentencing for second degree murder following Commonwealth v. Lee
Actions
|1834
|Referred to JUDICIARY, June 22, 2026
|1836
|Reported as amended, June 23, 2026
|First consideration, June 23, 2026
Generated 06/24/2026 12:40 AM
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