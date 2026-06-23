Senate Bill 1400 Printer's Number 1836

PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - Senate Bill 1400

2025-2026 Regular Session

Short Title

An Act amending Titles 18 (Crimes and Offenses), 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) and 61 (Prisons and Parole) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in authorized disposition of offenders, further providing for sentence for murder, murder of unborn child and murder of law enforcement officer and providing for sentence for murder of the second degree; in sentencing, further providing for sentences for second and subsequent offenses and for life imprisonment for homicide; and, in motivational boot camp, further providing for definitions; in Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole, providing for parole eligibility for offenders sentenced to life for murder of the second degree and * * *