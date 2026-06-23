Senate Bill 1212 Printer's Number 1499

PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - (to consider Senate Bills No. 482, 1133, 1212, 1334 and 1368; and House Bill No. 2017) (to consider Senate Bills No. 482, 1133, 1212, 1334 and 1368; and House Bill No. 2017) (to consider Senate Bills No. 890, 1212 and 1400; and House Bill No. 2443) (to consider Senate Bills No. 890, 1212 and 1400; and House Bill No. 2443)

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