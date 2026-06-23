House Bill 1102 Printer's Number 3678
PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - (to consider Senate Bills No. 1061, 1303 and 1355; Senate Resolution No. 326; and House Bills No. 1102 and 2024; Public Hearing to consider the promotions of the following PA Army National Guard Officers: BG Reece Lutz – nominated for Major General Col., Jonathan Lloyd – nominated for Brigadier General Col., Randy Lutz – nominated for Brigadier General Col., David Marous – nominated for Brigadier General Col., and Andrew O'Connor – nominated for Brigadier General)
(to consider Senate Bills No. 1061, 1303 and 1355; Senate Resolution No. 326; and House Bills No. 1102 and 2024; Public Hearing to consider the promotions of the following PA Army National Guard Officers: BG Reece Lutz – nominated for Major General Col., Jonathan Lloyd – nominated for Brigadier General Col., Randy Lutz – nominated for Brigadier General Col., David Marous – nominated for Brigadier General Col., and Andrew O'Connor – nominated for Brigadier General)
(to consider Senate Bills No. 1303, 1355 and Senate Resolution No. 326 and House Bill No. 1102)| C A N C E L E D
Voting meeting on and any other business that may come before the committee.
Voting meeting on and any other business that may come before the committee.
Voting meeting on HB 1102, HB 1126, HB 1144, HR 180 and any other business that may come before the committee.
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