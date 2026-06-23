Senate Bill 890 Printer's Number 1837

PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - Senate Bill 890 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors BARTOLOTTA, STEFANO Short Title An Act amending Title 20 (Decedents, Estates and Fiduciaries) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for uniform partition of heirs property and for uniform real property transfer on death. Memo Subject Uniform Partition of Heirs Property Act Actions 1018 Referred to JUDICIARY, June 27, 2025 1837 Reported as amended, June 23, 2026 First consideration, June 23, 2026 Generated 06/24/2026 12:40 AM

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