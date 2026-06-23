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Senate Bill 890 Printer's Number 1837

PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - Senate Bill 890

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

BARTOLOTTA, STEFANO

Short Title

An Act amending Title 20 (Decedents, Estates and Fiduciaries) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for uniform partition of heirs property and for uniform real property transfer on death.

Memo Subject

Uniform Partition of Heirs Property Act

Actions

1018 Referred to JUDICIARY, June 27, 2025
1837 Reported as amended, June 23, 2026
First consideration, June 23, 2026

Generated 06/24/2026 12:40 AM

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Senate Bill 890 Printer's Number 1837

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