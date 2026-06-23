Senate Bill 890 Printer's Number 1837
PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - Senate Bill 890
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
BARTOLOTTA, STEFANO
Short Title
An Act amending Title 20 (Decedents, Estates and Fiduciaries) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for uniform partition of heirs property and for uniform real property transfer on death.
Memo Subject
Uniform Partition of Heirs Property Act
Actions
|1018
|Referred to JUDICIARY, June 27, 2025
|1837
|Reported as amended, June 23, 2026
|First consideration, June 23, 2026
Generated 06/24/2026 12:40 AM
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