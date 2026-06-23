House Bill 1505 Printer's Number 1760

PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - Sponsors HANBIDGE, PROBST, GUENST, McNEILL, MERSKI, FREEMAN, HILL-EVANS, MAYES, MALAGARI, SANCHEZ, K. HARRIS, PIELLI, SCOTT, BRIGGS, MADDEN, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, HOWARD, OTTEN, CERRATO, O'MARA, KHAN, MADSEN, WEBSTER, T. DAVIS, RIVERA, CIRESI, RUSNOCK, FLEMING

Short Title An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in early learning programs, further providing for definitions.

Memo Subject Protecting Access to Pre-K Counts

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