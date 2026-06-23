Senate Bill 1061 Printer's Number 1274

PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - (to consider Senate Bills No. 1061, 1303 and 1355; Senate Resolution No. 326; and House Bills No. 1102 and 2024; Public Hearing to consider the promotions of the following PA Army National Guard Officers: BG Reece Lutz – nominated for Major General Col., Jonathan Lloyd – nominated for Brigadier General Col., Randy Lutz – nominated for Brigadier General Col., David Marous – nominated for Brigadier General Col., and Andrew O'Connor – nominated for Brigadier General)

(to consider Senate Bills No. 1061, 1303 and 1355; Senate Resolution No. 326; and House Bills No. 1102 and 2024; Public Hearing to consider the promotions of the following PA Army National Guard Officers: BG Reece Lutz – nominated for Major General Col., Jonathan Lloyd – nominated for Brigadier General Col., Randy Lutz – nominated for Brigadier General Col., David Marous – nominated for Brigadier General Col., and Andrew O'Connor – nominated for Brigadier General)