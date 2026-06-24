Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jun 23, 2026 - LDH reports illnesses associated with raw milk consumption

Eleven people became ill and two were hospitalized after consuming raw milk

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is investigating a cluster of illnesses after consumption of unpasteurized (raw) milk and encouraging residents to be aware of potential health risks associated with consuming raw milk.

Since April 23, 2026, 11 people have been identified who became ill after consuming raw milk. People experiencing illness tested positive for campylobacteriosis and/or cryptosporidiosis. This investigation is ongoing, and additional illness may be identified.

Two of the individuals required hospitalization; no deaths have occurred. Those who became ill reported consuming raw milk from three different milking operations in Louisiana.

Raw milk is unpasteurized milk from cows, goats, sheep, or other animals. Raw milk bypasses the pasteurization process, which is the heating of milk to a specific temperature for a set period of time to eliminate disease-causing germs. Pasteurization does not eliminate the nutritional benefits of milk. While good farm practices can reduce contamination, they cannot eliminate the risk of harmful germs in raw milk. Raw milk can contain bacteria and parasites, such as campylobacter, cryptosporidium, E. coli, listeria, brucella, and salmonella.

Young children, pregnant women, older adults, and immunocompromised individuals are at higher risk of serious illness from raw milk-associated infections.

Common symptoms of both campylobacteriosis and cryptosporidiosis include diarrhea, fever, stomach cramps, nausea and/or vomiting. Symptoms start two to ten days after exposure and may last one to three weeks, though some individuals may develop complications that last longer. Anyone who has consumed raw milk or raw milk products and develops symptoms is encouraged to promptly seek medical care.

Under Louisiana law, raw milk may only be sold or distributed for animal or pet consumption. Louisiana Department of Health does not regulate the production of raw milk or raw milk products.

Individuals who wish to report an illness can contact their regional LDH epidemiologist: ldh.la.gov/bureau-of-infectious-diseases/infectious-disease-epidemiology.

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