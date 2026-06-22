LDH opens applications for Capital Improvement and Telehealth Infrastructure funding opportunities for Louisiana rural providers

Applications are now open for two new funding opportunities through the Louisiana Department of Health’s Office of Rural Health Transformation and Sustainability: the Capital Improvement Program and the Telehealth Infrastructure Program.

Funded through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Rural Health Transformation (RHT) Program, these initiatives are designed to help rural health care providers modernize facilities, strengthen technology infrastructure, and enhance health care delivery in underserved communities across the state.

“Some of our greatest opportunities to improve health outcomes are in rural Louisiana,” said LDH Secretary Bruce D. Greenstein. “By putting these resources directly in the hands of rural providers, we are helping strengthen local health systems, expand access to high-quality care, and improve the health of rural communities across our state.”

“Strong rural health systems are essential to helping Louisianans live longer, healthier lives,” said ORHTS Executive Director Julie Foster Hagan. “By investing in facilities, technology, and telehealth, we are helping providers build stronger, more sustainable systems and bring more services closer to home for rural residents.”

The Capital Improvement Program will provide funding support for all eligible health care organizations seeking to renovate, expand, or modernize facilities that serve rural populations. Projects may include facility upgrades, equipment purchases, and other infrastructure investments that improve access to timely, high-quality care.

The Telehealth Infrastructure Program will support investments in technology, connectivity, equipment, and other resources needed to expand access to specialty care, behavioral health services, and other critical health care services for Louisiana’s rural residents.

Applications for both programs are now available, and eligible organizations are encouraged to apply. Additional information, including eligibility requirements, allowable uses of funds, application deadlines, and application materials, is available at ldh.la.gov/page/rhtp-funding-opportunities.

This project is supported by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award totaling $208,374,447.57 with 100 percent funded by CMS/HHS. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by CMS/HHS, or the U.S. Government.