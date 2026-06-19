LDH advises Louisianans to discard Nara Organics Whole Milk Organic Infant Formula

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jun 15, 2026 - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is advising parents, caregivers, and health care providers that Nara Organics Whole Milk Organic Infant Formula is recalling its infant formula because it may be contaminated with the bacteria Clostridium botulinum, which can make infants sick. No cases of infant botulism have been identified in Louisiana.

On June 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted that they were investigating an outbreak of infant botulism linked to Nara Organics Whole Milk Organic Infant Formula. As a result of the investigation, Nara Organics voluntarily recalled all cans of Nara Organics infant formula currently available in the U.S. Nara Organics infant formula products are distributed online and at Target retail locations.

Nara Organics Whole Milk Organic Infant Formula is not included on the Louisiana WIC Program formulary and is not distributed through the Louisiana WIC Program.

LDH public health inspectors are working with retailers throughout Louisiana to ensure that Nara Organics infant formula products are removed from shelves. Caregivers are advised not to use Nara Organics infant formula.

Nara Organics infant formula products should be thrown away immediately or returned to the store where it was purchased. Before disposing of any Nara organics formula, write down or take pictures of the lot numbers, which can be found on the bottom of the cans. Check for any formula you may have removed from the original can and placed in another container. Wash all items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled formula using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

Infant botulism is a rare and serious illness caused when infants inhale or swallow the spores produced by Clostridium botulinum bacteria. Under certain conditions, the spores can grow inside the infant and produce toxins that can make infants very sick. Symptoms can take anywhere from several days to several weeks to appear.

Most babies with infant botulism may develop constipation, poor feeding (sucking and swallowing), loss of head control, and difficulty swallowing. Other symptoms may include decreased facial expression, a weak or altered cry, or other signs of muscle weakness. Infants with botulism must be treated quickly to stop symptoms from progressing to flaccid (floppy) paralysis and breathing difficulties.

Caregivers should seek immediate medical care for their infant if they consumed Nara Organics infant formula products and develop any symptoms of infant botulism.

Infants who consumed the recalled infant formula should be monitored for symptoms for 30 days after their last exposure to the formula. There is no testing or treatment recommended for infants who consumed the recalled formula but who do not have symptoms of infant botulism.

Caregivers should contact their infant’s pediatrician or healthcare provider if they have any questions about their infant’s health. Individuals with questions about the recall may contact the FDA at the link below. Updates to the national investigation are expected to be posted on the CDC’s and FDA’s webpages as they become available:

According to the FDA, Nara Organics infant formula products make up an estimated less than 1% of all infant formula sold in the U.S. This outbreak does not currently create concerns of a possible shortage in infant formula.