City to begin Emergency Repairs along Tantalus Drive

Satellite image showing the project site on Tantalus Drive in the Papakolea community (image courtesy Google Earth)

HONOLULU – The City and County of Honolulu Department of Design and Construction wishes to inform the public of an upcoming emergency roadway repairs project at 2369/2375 Tantalus Drive.

A portion of the two-lane roadway was damaged during the March 2026 Kona Low weather event. This project will reconstruct the shoulder area near 2369 and 2375 Tantalus Drive to restore full traffic access.

Construction is anticipated to begin on Monday, July 6, 2026 and is expected to take approximately six months to complete. Work will occur Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., excluding holidays.

Repairs will include the installation of a cantilevered concrete retaining wall with micro piles, a shotcrete wall with soil nails, guardrails, concrete curb, chain link fencing, drainage improvements, and erosion control measures.

During the project, traffic through the work zone will be contraflowed. The contractor will coordinate and manage local area traffic for residents, including deliveries, trash collection, and emergency services. The public should anticipate lane closure delays and allow extra travel time while navigating in the area. It is important to observe all traffic controls, posted signs, and Special Duty Police Officers.

Every effort will be made to complete this emergency work as quickly as possible and with as little inconvenience to the community as possible. We appreciate the public’s assistance and cooperation during this project and thank them for their patience and support while we work to improve roads in our community. Questions and comments may be directed to the City and County of Honolulu, Department of Design and Construction, at (808) 768-8400.

—PAU—