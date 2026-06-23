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Hand-Count Audit Notice for June Statewide Primary Runoff

On Tuesday, June 23, 2026, the June Primary Election was held, impacting 46 counties. The following is a list of the randomly selected early voting centers, precincts, and contests that will be audited by county offices. For the date and time of these audits, please contact the respective county’s voter registration and elections office.

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Hand-Count Audit Notice for June Statewide Primary Runoff

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