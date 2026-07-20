SEC Reaches Agreement with DOJ on UOCAVA Compliance for Special Republican Primary

Columbia, SC (July 20, 2026)-The South Carolina State Election Commission (SEC) has reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) regarding the August 11, 2026, Special Republican Primary for U.S. Senate. This agreement helps ensure every eligible military and overseas voter has the opportunity to vote in the special primary.

The Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) is the primary federal legislation that establishes voting protections for military and overseas citizens.

Highlights of the agreement include:

By July 24, 2026, the SEC will contact UOCAVA voters to notify them of the special primary and potential runoff election and their options for voting.

By July 25, 2026, the SEC will publicize election deadlines and voting information for military and overseas voters.

By August 1, 2026, counties must send ballots to all eligible UOCAVA voters who have requested them. Ballots will also include instant runoff voting instructions for a potential August 25 primary runoff election.

Ballot materials will explain that UOCAVA voters may return completed ballots by electronic delivery, mail, or express delivery service and that ballots must be received by county election officials by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.

The SEC will provide the DOJ with a report showing when UOCAVA ballots were sent to voters and when ballots were received.

Throughout the process, the SEC will provide guidance to county election officials regarding their responsibilities for processing UOCAVA voters.

Click here to read the full MOA.