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Senate District 15 Special Election

November 3, 2026 – York County

Important Dates and Deadlines

Candidate Filing

Filing opens: Noon, Friday, July I0, 2026.

Filing closes: Noon, Saturday, July I8, 2026.

Filing Fee: $208.00

Filing Locations:

South Carolina State Election Commission
1122 Lady Street, Suite 500 Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 734-9060

York County Government Center
Board of Voter Registration & Elections Office of York County 
6 South Congress Street, Suite 1201, York, SC 29745
(803) 684-1242

Primary

Voter registration deadline: Sunday, August 2, 2026 (mail-in registration forms will be accepted if postmarked by Monday, August 3, 2026).

Early voting period: Monday, August 17 – Friday, August 28, 2026 (Monday- Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.)

Early voting location: Board of Voter Registration & Elections Office of York County 
6 South Congress Street, Suite 1201, York, SC

Day of Primary: September 1, 2026.

Primary Runoff (if necessary)

Early voting period: Wednesday, September 9 – Friday, September 11, 2026

(Monday- Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.)

Early voting location: Board of Voter Registration & Elections Office of York County 
6 South Congress Street, Suite 1201, York, SC

Day of Runoff: Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Special Election

Voter Registration Deadline: Sunday, October 4, 2026 (mail-in registration forms will be accepted if postmarked by Monday, October 5, 2026).

Early voting period: Monday, October 19 – Friday, October 30 (Monday- Saturday, 8:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.)

Early voting location: Same locations as for the General Election.

Day of Special Election: November 3, 2026

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Senate District 15 Special Election

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