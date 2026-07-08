Senate District 15 Special Election
November 3, 2026 – York County
Important Dates and Deadlines
Candidate Filing
Filing opens: Noon, Friday, July I0, 2026.
Filing closes: Noon, Saturday, July I8, 2026.
Filing Fee: $208.00
Filing Locations:
South Carolina State Election Commission
1122 Lady Street, Suite 500 Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 734-9060
York County Government Center
Board of Voter Registration & Elections Office of York County
6 South Congress Street, Suite 1201, York, SC 29745
(803) 684-1242
Primary
Voter registration deadline: Sunday, August 2, 2026 (mail-in registration forms will be accepted if postmarked by Monday, August 3, 2026).
Early voting period: Monday, August 17 – Friday, August 28, 2026 (Monday- Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.)
Early voting location: Board of Voter Registration & Elections Office of York County
6 South Congress Street, Suite 1201, York, SC
Day of Primary: September 1, 2026.
Primary Runoff (if necessary)
Early voting period: Wednesday, September 9 – Friday, September 11, 2026
(Monday- Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.)
Early voting location: Board of Voter Registration & Elections Office of York County
6 South Congress Street, Suite 1201, York, SC
Day of Runoff: Tuesday, September 15, 2026
Special Election
Voter Registration Deadline: Sunday, October 4, 2026 (mail-in registration forms will be accepted if postmarked by Monday, October 5, 2026).
Early voting period: Monday, October 19 – Friday, October 30 (Monday- Saturday, 8:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.)
Early voting location: Same locations as for the General Election.
Day of Special Election: November 3, 2026Back to All News
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