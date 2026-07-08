Senate District 15 Special Election

November 3, 2026 – York County Important Dates and Deadlines Candidate Filing Filing opens: Noon, Friday, July I0, 2026. Filing closes: Noon, Saturday, July I8, 2026. Filing Fee: $208.00 Filing Locations: South Carolina State Election Commission

1122 Lady Street, Suite 500 Columbia, SC 29201

(803) 734-9060 York County Government Center

Board of Voter Registration & Elections Office of York County

6 South Congress Street, Suite 1201, York, SC 29745

(803) 684-1242 Primary Voter registration deadline: Sunday, August 2, 2026 (mail-in registration forms will be accepted if postmarked by Monday, August 3, 2026). Early voting period: Monday, August 17 – Friday, August 28, 2026 (Monday- Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.) Early voting location: Board of Voter Registration & Elections Office of York County

6 South Congress Street, Suite 1201, York, SC Day of Primary: September 1, 2026. Primary Runoff (if necessary) Early voting period: Wednesday, September 9 – Friday, September 11, 2026 (Monday- Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.) Early voting location: Board of Voter Registration & Elections Office of York County

6 South Congress Street, Suite 1201, York, SC Day of Runoff: Tuesday, September 15, 2026 Special Election Voter Registration Deadline: Sunday, October 4, 2026 (mail-in registration forms will be accepted if postmarked by Monday, October 5, 2026). Early voting period: Monday, October 19 – Friday, October 30 (Monday- Saturday, 8:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.) Early voting location: Same locations as for the General Election. Day of Special Election: November 3, 2026 Special Election Results Posted in Press Release Back to All News

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