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Statement from the South Carolina State Election Commission

The South Carolina State Election Commission (SEC) has completed its review of South Carolina election law regarding voter eligibility for the August 11 Special Republican Primary.

Based on that review, voters who participated in the June Democratic Primary are not eligible to vote in the August 11 Special Republican Primary. Voters who participated in the June Republican Primary, or who did not vote in either party's June primary, are eligible to vote in the August 11 Special Republican Primary.

The Commission's determination is based on the requirements of South Carolina election law governing voter participation in political party primaries.

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Statement from the South Carolina State Election Commission

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