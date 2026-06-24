RE: St. Albans Barracks / Request for Information

The Vermont State Police have received information that the vehicle in the photograph attached was potentially involved in this incident. If anybody has information regarding this vehicle, please contact the St. Albans Barracks at 802 524 5993.

From: Bellinghiri, Cody

Sent: Tuesday, June 16, 2026 6:28 PM

To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>

Subject: St. Albans Barracks / Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A2003856

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cody Bellinghiri

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 06/16/2026 at 0527 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cook Road in the town of Swanton

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE: NA

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: NA

VICTIM: Braeden Aldridge

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburgh, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of a male who appeared to be struck by a vehicle on Cook Road in the town of Swanton. Troopers identified the male as Braeden Aldridge (36) of Alburgh, VT. Aldridge was transported to the Northwestern Medical Center by the Missisquoi Valley Resue Squad for serious non-life threatening injuries. At this time, a vehicle of interest has not been identified and the State Police are asking that anyone with information to call the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.

Trooper Cody Bellinghiri

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05468

(802) 524-5993