Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,294 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,016 in the last 365 days.

RE: St. Albans Barracks / Request for Information

The Vermont State Police have received information that the vehicle in the photograph attached was potentially involved in this incident. If anybody has information regarding this vehicle, please contact the St. Albans Barracks at 802 524 5993.

 

From: Bellinghiri, Cody
Sent: Tuesday, June 16, 2026 6:28 PM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: St. Albans Barracks / Request for Information

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 26A2003856

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cody Bellinghiri

STATION:  St. Albans              

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 06/16/2026 at 0527 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cook Road in the town of Swanton

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                    

AGE: NA

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: NA

 

VICTIM: Braeden Aldridge

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburgh, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of a male who appeared to be struck by a vehicle on Cook Road in the town of Swanton. Troopers identified the male as Braeden Aldridge (36) of Alburgh, VT. Aldridge was transported to the Northwestern Medical Center by the Missisquoi Valley Resue Squad for serious non-life threatening injuries. At this time, a vehicle of interest has not been identified and the State Police are asking that anyone with information to call the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.

 

 

Uploaded Image

Trooper Cody Bellinghiri

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05468

(802) 524-5993

 

Uploaded Image

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

RE: St. Albans Barracks / Request for Information

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.