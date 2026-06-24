RE: St. Albans Barracks / Request for Information
The Vermont State Police have received information that the vehicle in the photograph attached was potentially involved in this incident. If anybody has information regarding this vehicle, please contact the St. Albans Barracks at 802 524 5993.
From: Bellinghiri, Cody
Sent: Tuesday, June 16, 2026 6:28 PM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: St. Albans Barracks / Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A2003856
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cody Bellinghiri
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 06/16/2026 at 0527 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Cook Road in the town of Swanton
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE: NA
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: NA
VICTIM: Braeden Aldridge
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburgh, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of a male who appeared to be struck by a vehicle on Cook Road in the town of Swanton. Troopers identified the male as Braeden Aldridge (36) of Alburgh, VT. Aldridge was transported to the Northwestern Medical Center by the Missisquoi Valley Resue Squad for serious non-life threatening injuries. At this time, a vehicle of interest has not been identified and the State Police are asking that anyone with information to call the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.
Trooper Cody Bellinghiri
Vermont State Police – St. Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05468
(802) 524-5993
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