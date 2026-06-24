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Aggravated Disorderly Conduct/BCI A-Troop East

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A4006718

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Det SGT Lyle Decker                          

STATION:  Troop A East BCI                

CONTACT#: (802)748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 6/23/26 approximately 1907 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correction Facility (NERCF)

VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED:  David Goodwin                                        

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless

 

VICTIM: Correctional Officer Gabriel Poll

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: NERCF

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 6/18/26, David Goodwin, who was lodged at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility for an unrelated incident, got the attend of a correctional officer. The correctional officer moved closer to Goodwin. When this occurred, Goodwin threw an unknown liquid into the correctional officer’s face and chest area. On 6/23/26, The Vermont State Police cited Goodwin into Caledonia County Court for aggravated disorderly conduct.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  7/27/26           

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Detective Sgt Lyle Decker

Bureau of Criminal Investigations

Troop A East

VSP-St. Johnsbury Barracks

 

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Aggravated Disorderly Conduct/BCI A-Troop East

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