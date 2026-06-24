Aggravated Disorderly Conduct/BCI A-Troop East

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A4006718

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det SGT Lyle Decker

STATION: Troop A East BCI

CONTACT#: (802)748-3111

DATE/TIME: 6/23/26 approximately 1907 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correction Facility (NERCF)

VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: David Goodwin

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless

VICTIM: Correctional Officer Gabriel Poll

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: NERCF

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 6/18/26, David Goodwin, who was lodged at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility for an unrelated incident, got the attend of a correctional officer. The correctional officer moved closer to Goodwin. When this occurred, Goodwin threw an unknown liquid into the correctional officer’s face and chest area. On 6/23/26, The Vermont State Police cited Goodwin into Caledonia County Court for aggravated disorderly conduct.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/27/26

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Sgt Lyle Decker

Bureau of Criminal Investigations

Troop A East

VSP-St. Johnsbury Barracks