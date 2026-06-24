Aggravated Disorderly Conduct/BCI A-Troop East
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A4006718
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det SGT Lyle Decker
STATION: Troop A East BCI
CONTACT#: (802)748-3111
DATE/TIME: 6/23/26 approximately 1907 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correction Facility (NERCF)
VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: David Goodwin
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless
VICTIM: Correctional Officer Gabriel Poll
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: NERCF
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 6/18/26, David Goodwin, who was lodged at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility for an unrelated incident, got the attend of a correctional officer. The correctional officer moved closer to Goodwin. When this occurred, Goodwin threw an unknown liquid into the correctional officer’s face and chest area. On 6/23/26, The Vermont State Police cited Goodwin into Caledonia County Court for aggravated disorderly conduct.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/27/26
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Sgt Lyle Decker
Bureau of Criminal Investigations
Troop A East
VSP-St. Johnsbury Barracks
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