Shaftsbury Barracks / Disorderly Conduct & Trespassing
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:26B3003430
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Emmanuel Baidoo
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 06-23-26 / 1954 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Camping On The Battenkill, Arlington
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct & Trespassing
ACCUSED: Olin Harrington
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pensacola, FL
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06-23-26, at approximately 1954 hours, State Police responded to an address on Camping On The Battenkill, Arlington to investigate an intoxicated person complaint. While on scene, investigations revealed that Olin Harrington (42) had acted in a disorderly manner towards campers nearby and was refusing to leave the property. Harrington was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks in Shaftsbury where he was processed and later released on a citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court – Bennington Criminal Division on 08-31-26 to answer to his charges.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 08-31-2026 / 0830 hours
COURT: Bennington County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
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