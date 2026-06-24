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Shaftsbury Barracks / Disorderly Conduct & Trespassing

VSP News Release-Incident                        

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:26B3003430

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Emmanuel Baidoo                           

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks               

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 06-23-26 / 1954 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Camping On The Battenkill, Arlington

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct & Trespassing

 

ACCUSED: Olin Harrington                                               

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pensacola, FL

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 06-23-26, at approximately 1954 hours, State Police responded to an address on Camping On The Battenkill, Arlington to investigate an intoxicated person complaint. While on scene, investigations revealed that Olin Harrington (42) had acted in a disorderly manner towards campers nearby and was refusing to leave the property. Harrington was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks in Shaftsbury where he was processed and later released on a citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court – Bennington Criminal Division on 08-31-26 to answer to his charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 08-31-2026 / 0830 hours          

COURT: Bennington County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

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Shaftsbury Barracks / Disorderly Conduct & Trespassing

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