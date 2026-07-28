St. Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Mischief and Simple Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A4007966
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chris Santic
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 07/25/2026 at approximately 1842 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 714 US Rt 5, Sutton
VIOLATION: Simple Assault and Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Justin Stevens
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sutton, VT
VICTIM: Emily Welsh
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Johnsbury, VT
VICTIM: Alicia Persons
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, troopers from the St. Johnsbury barracks were notified of an individual vandalizing a vehicle at a residence on US Route 5 in Sutton. Troopers arrived on scene and met will all parties involved. Investigation revealed Stevens had vandalized Person’s vehicle and caused bodily injury to Welsh. Stevens was cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division on 08/31/2026 at 0830 hours for the charges and was released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/31/2026 – 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Chris Santic
Vermont State Police-St. Johnsbury
1068 US RT 5, Suite 1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont
Phone: (802) 748-3111 ext 3
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