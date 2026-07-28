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St. Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Mischief and Simple Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

      

CASE#: 26A4007966

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chris Santic                 

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks              

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 07/25/2026 at approximately 1842 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 714 US Rt 5, Sutton

VIOLATION: Simple Assault and Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Justin Stevens

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sutton, VT

 

VICTIM: Emily Welsh

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Johnsbury, VT

 

VICTIM: Alicia Persons

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Johnsbury, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, troopers from the St. Johnsbury barracks were notified of an individual vandalizing a vehicle at a residence on US Route 5 in Sutton. Troopers arrived on scene and met will all parties involved. Investigation revealed Stevens had vandalized Person’s vehicle and caused bodily injury to Welsh. Stevens was cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division on 08/31/2026 at 0830 hours for the charges and was released.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/31/2026 – 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Chris Santic

Vermont State Police-St. Johnsbury

1068 US RT 5, Suite 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont

Phone: (802) 748-3111 ext 3

 

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St. Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Mischief and Simple Assault

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