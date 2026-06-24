Support for and Opposition to State Ballot Measures

The Boulder County Commissioners took positions on state ballot measures for the 2026 General Election.

The election is in November.

To receive this information in another language, please email Gloria Handyside ghandyside@bouldercounty.gov.

Boulder County, Colo. - At their weekly Business Meeting on June 16, the Boulder County Commissioners agreed to take positions on a number of state ballot measures that have been proposed for the 2026 General Election in November.

As the Secretary of State’s deadline for submitting citizen petition signatures for statewide ballot measures is August 3, it is possible that the commissioners will consider positions on additional ballot measures after the General Election ballot is certified in September.

The state ballot measures listed below speak to public policy goals and priorities identified by the commissioners as important to the residents of Boulder County:

Boulder County supports the following state ballot measure:

#195 – Graduated Income Tax

Boulder County opposes the following state ballot measures:

#85 – Penalties for Fentanyl Crimes

#95 – Law Enforcement Reporting Requirements to Federal Authorities

#108 – Penalties for Human Trafficking of a Minor

#109 – Male and Female Participation in School Sports

#110 – Prohibit Certain Surgeries on Minors

#175 – State Revenue Supporting Road Transportation

#177 – Right to Natural Gas

#232 – Income Tax Rate Cap

#234 – Plain Language Ballot Questions

#283 – Repeal Constitutional Right to Abortion

#362 – Mail Ballot Voter Identification

Detailed analysis of each position can be found in the Business Meeting policy memo.

Voters in Colorado will have the opportunity to vote on state ballot measures during the Nov. 3 election.

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