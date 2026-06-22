Sask DLC Partners With Saskatchewan Polytechnic to Strengthen Career Pathways for Students

CANADA, June 22 - Released on June 22, 2026

Today, the Minister Responsible for the Saskatchewan Distance Learning Centre (Sask DLC) Everett Hindley, Advanced Education Minister Ken Cheveldayoff and Saskatchewan Polytechnic President Dr. Larry Rosia joined with representatives and the community to celebrate the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) focused on strengthening opportunities for Saskatchewan students to explore career pathways.

This new five-year agreement formalizes the longstanding collaboration between the two organizations to provide students with enhanced access to a wide variety of flexible learning opportunities that support their educational and career goals. Aligning pathways from middle years and high school to post-secondary education will support skilled workforce development initiatives across the province.

"Providing Saskatchewan students with strong connections between education and career opportunities is an important part of Sask DLC's mission," Minister Responsible for Sask DLC Everett Hindley said. "This partnership with Saskatchewan Polytechnic will help to open doors for students as they prepare to make decisions about future careers and contribute to Saskatchewan's growing economy."

Over the past three years, the organizations have partnered to offer one-day, on-campus learning camps in programs such as autobody, mechanics, agriculture technician, parts technician and tourism. The MOU will support the exploration of opportunities to expand these student experiences to include health care, building trades, welding and other high-demand areas.

"Our government is committed to supporting students as they transition from high school to post-secondary education," Advanced Education Minister Ken Cheveldayoff said. "This partnership will create clearer pathways to post-secondary education and employment for students, helping to secure a more prosperous future for them and our province."

The partnership aligns with Sask DLC's Kindergarten-to-Career strategy, connecting K-12 learning to post-secondary and workforce outcomes across Saskatchewan's key sectors, as well as aligning with Saskatchewan Polytechnic's Leading the Rise 2026-2030 strategic plan objectives to advance student success.

"Strengthening pathways between secondary and post-secondary education is essential to helping students make confident, informed decisions about their futures," Saskatchewan Polytechnic President and CEO Dr. Larry Rosia said. "Our partnership with Sask DLC builds on our shared commitment to flexible, hands-on learning opportunities that connect students to high-demand careers and support the province's evolving workforce needs."

Through the new MOU, both parties will work together to identify potential opportunities for mutual program development and alignment that advance provincial workforce development goals, particularly in sectors experiencing labour shortages.

This builds upon government's commitment through the Provincial Education Plan to support students making informed decisions about post-secondary education and careers after high school.

Sask DLC and Saskatchewan Polytechnic will continue working together to help students explore and transition into high-demand career sectors by connecting high school course selections with hands-on post-secondary training opportunities.

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