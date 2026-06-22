Strychnine Distribution Begins Through Saskatchewan's Strychnine Stewardship Program

CANADA, June 22 - Released on June 22, 2026

Distribution of two per cent liquid strychnine has begun under Saskatchewan's Strychnine Stewardship Program, giving agricultural producers access to an important tool for the integrated management of Richardson's ground squirrel.

"I am encouraged to see the first deliveries of strychnine arrive in Saskatchewan," Agriculture Minister David Marit said. "Strychnine is an important tool Saskatchewan producers can use to protect crops and pastures from continued gopher damage. I remain hopeful that we will see strychnine reinstated permanently in the future."

Producers in eligible regions of Saskatchewan who have completed the mandatory online training and met all stewardship program requirements can purchase the product at participating rural municipality (RM) offices. Supplies are limited, so producers should contact their RM regarding access, as delivery timing and available inventory may vary by location. Additional supplies are expected throughout the growing season. A current list of RMs participating in the Strychnine Stewardship Program is available at: saskatchewan.ca/rgs-control.

At this time of year, strychnine application is not recommended as abundant green vegetation makes the bait less effective. The next recommended application window is from July 15 to September 1 once vegetation starts to dry down.

In regions where strychnine is unavailable or not registered, producers are encouraged to use alternative registered rodenticides, as well as biological and cultural controls for Richardson's ground squirrel control.

The Strychnine Stewardship Program includes significant measures to protect species-at-risk. Measures include a species-at-risk assessment of every proposed strychnine treatment site to determine whether additional risk mitigation measures are required to protect species-at-risk. If species-at-risk cannot be managed through additional measures, including delayed application and enhanced monitoring, application will be prohibited.

All strychnine users must also conduct an in-field species-at-risk assessment and document the implementation of risk mitigation measures. Site monitoring is required for a minimum of four weeks following application with once-a-day monitoring in the first week.

For full details on the Strychnine Stewardship program, including training, forms, signage and alternative controls, see: saskatchewan.ca/RGS-control.

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For more information, contact:

Media Relations

Agriculture

Regina

Phone: 306-539-0014

Email: [email protected]