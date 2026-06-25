Student Aid Applications Open for Saskatchewan's Post Secondary Students

CANADA, June 25 - Released on June 25, 2026

Students pursuing post-secondary education can now access Saskatchewan Student Aid applications for the 2026-27 academic year. Over 24,000 students are expected to benefit from more than $119.3 million in student loans, grants, scholarships, tax credits and other forms of government student aid this year.

"Student aid is a critical resource for many young people pursuing post-secondary education," Advanced Education Minister Ken Cheveldayoff said. "Through the Saskatchewan Student Aid program, students can finance their education and invest in their future here in our province."

Students can complete an online Saskatchewan Student Aid application and be assessed for provincial and federal aid programs, including grants and loans. Saskatchewan Grade 12 graduates will automatically be considered for the Saskatchewan Advantage Scholarship, which provides up to $3,000, when they apply for Saskatchewan Student Aid.

The 2026-27 Budget protects student affordability by increasing the Saskatchewan Student Aid Fund by approximately $5 million and providing $51.3 million in direct financial support to students.

"Student aid helped make my goal of becoming a teacher more achievable," University of Saskatchewan and SUNTEP student Ashley Lafontaine said. "Although I worked part-time throughout my studies, having that support eased financial pressures and allowed me to focus on learning, building relationships in schools and gaining valuable classroom experience through my field experiences. I am grateful for the opportunities it provided and for helping me reach this important milestone."

Post-secondary graduates who live and work in Saskatchewan after completing their studies can also take advantage of the Graduate Retention Program. The program offers up to $24,000 in tax credits per graduate and has benefited over 93,000 people since it began in 2008.

To learn more about Saskatchewan Student Aid, visit: saskatchewan.ca/student-aid.

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