Official Portrait of Former Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty Unveiled

CANADA, June 25 - Released on June 24, 2026

Today, Lieutenant Governor Bernadette McIntyre, Premier Scott Moe and other dignitaries honoured former Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty as his official portrait was unveiled at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building.

"From his career with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to his time as Lieutenant Governor, as well as his many other contributions to public service, Russ Mirasty has served the province of Saskatchewan with distinction," Moe said. "A strong advocate for education, Russ Mirasty helped foster new and enriching opportunities for youth across this province and we are grateful for his leadership and many contributions."

In the portrait, completed by Saskatchewan artist Juan Martinez, Mirasty is shown at Government House in Regina. Mirasty, the first Indigenous person to serve as Saskatchewan's Lieutenant Governor, is depicted wearing the Vice-Regal Badge, which is presented to Lieutenant Governors. A pair of moccasins, the same ones he wore during his installation in 2019, appear at his side.

Provincial Secretary Jamie Martens officially accepted the portrait into the Legislative Building art collection, which has over 200 pieces, including portraits, busts, sculptures, murals and photographs. The painting will hang in the Legislative Building's Qu'Appelle Gallery.

Mirasty was appointed Saskatchewan's 23rd Lieutenant Governor in 2019 and served in the role until January 31, 2025.

Among his contributions as Lieutenant Governor, Mirasty participated in hundreds of events across the province, led the creation of the Saskatchewan Residential School Memorial in Regina, and presented the Lieutenant Governor's Scholarship and Indigenous Scholarship for graduate and post-graduate students.

Born and raised in La Ronge, Mirasty is a member of the Lac La Ronge Indian Band.

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