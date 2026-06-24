Discover Sask Parks: June 24 to July 22

CANADA, June 24 - Released on June 24, 2026

Saskatchewan's Provincial Parks offer unforgettable experiences; from the moment you enter to the moment you leave. Hiking, fishing, a day at the beach, campfires, picnics and quiet nights under the stars. These are moments made in nature and there are lots of events that will make your visit even more special.

Here are just a few special events occurring over the next two weeks:

Canada Day

July 1, Participating Provincial Parks

11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Celebrate Canada Day in Sask Parks! Many parks offer activities during the day, special events and treats to enjoy. Check the events calendar to find a park near you. Discover participating parks.

Echo Lake Plywood Regatta and Waterfest

July 5, Echo Valley Provincial Park

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Teams of two to four people design, build and race plywood boats across Echo Lake in a high-energy showdown on the water. Enjoy a full day at the beach with Waterfest activities, live entertainment, food vendors and interactive booths from community groups and first responders. Learn more.

SCMA Summer Concert Series

Blake Berglund

July 9, Moose Mountain Provincial Park

Sask Parks and the Saskatchewan Country Music Association (SCMA) have teamed up on a summer country music concert series at 10 provincial parks. Enjoy live country music surrounded by the beauty of nature. The series kicks off July 9 at Moose Mountain Provincial Park with Blake Berglund taking the stage. Learn more.

See the full Summer Concert Series lineup and other musical performances this summer.

Trade Days

July 11, Fort Carlton Provincial Historic Park

1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Step back in time and experience life at Fort Carlton Provincial Historic Park. Explore the daily life of fur trappers and traders, experience Indigenous cultural presentations and more! Presented in partnership with Pêmiska Tourism. Learn more.

Winter Fun Under the Sun

July 18, Duck Mountain Provincial Park

1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Winter has hit the beach! Grab your friends and get ready to have some winter fun under the sun. Join park interpreters for a full day of activities, crafts, an evening concert and après ski vibes on the sand - no snow required. Learn more.

Upcoming Events

Lakeside Legacy Festival

July 25, Candle Lake Provincial Park

1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Candle Lake Provincial Park is turning 40, and you're invited to the party! This birthday bash celebrates the legacy of the park with lakeside laughs and adventures for the whole family. Learn more.

There are many other things to do and see in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks. Visit the Sask Parks Event Calendar to find all events. To book a campsite, visit: SaskParks.com.

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