IAM Journal: So-Called ‘Right-to-Work’ Laws Can’t Break Solidarity

This article was featured in the Summer 2026 IAM Journal and was written by IAM Communications Representative John Carr

In states where so-called right-to-work laws are designed to weaken unions, two IAM locals are among many who are proving that strong leadership, daily engagement and active membership can keep solidarity alive and deliver results.

At IAM Local 1391 in Lawrenceburg, Ind., and IAM Local 2699 in Albany, Ga., members and leaders say the key to maintaining strong unions in right-to-work environments is simple: stay visible, stay connected, and never take the membership for granted.

Indiana Local Maintains 100% Membership

At the Proximo Spirits bottling facility in Lawrenceburg, members of IAM Local 1391 ratified a strong three-year agreement that includes 24% wage increases over the life of the contract, two weeks of vacation for new hires, accelerated vacation accrual for all employees, the addition of Juneteenth as a paid holiday, and the creation of junior control engineer positions with premium pay.

The wage gains represent meaningful progress for working families in southeastern Indiana, helping members keep pace with rising costs while reinforcing the value of their highly skilled work in bottling and production.

Ricky Anderson, left, and Zack Bill, right, installing a drive roller in a pallet conveyor in the Proximo Spirits finished goods warehouse.

For Local 1391 President and Chief Steward Rodney Weaver, those gains reflect years of steady organizing and member engagement in a state that adopted right-to-work legislation in 2012.

“Right-to-work changed the landscape, but it didn’t change who we are,” said Weaver, a 25-year member at the facility. “We made a decision that we were going to earn our members’ trust every single day. When people see the union working for them, they choose to stand with it.”

Since Proximo acquired the bottling operation in 2011, the facility has maintained 100% dues-paying membership, a rare accomplishment in any state, and especially notable in a right-to-work environment.

IAM members at the Lawrenceburg facility bottle globally recognized brands including Jose Cuervo and Bushmills, along with other Proximo spirits. Their skill and attention to quality help ensure every bottle meets the standards expected by consumers across the country and around the world.

Weaver credits daily organizing and visible leadership for sustaining the local’s membership.

“Organizing isn’t something you do once a year,” said Weaver. “It’s being on the shop floor, answering questions, solving problems early, and making sure every member understands the value of what we’ve built together.”

Regular membership meetings, transparent communication about workplace issues, and one-on-one conversations with employees help ensure that every member understands how union solidarity translates into tangible workplace gains.

“Right-to-work laws are designed to divide workers, but what we’re seeing across the IAM is that members are coming together, getting more engaged, and proving that solidarity can’t be legislated away,” said IAM Eastern Territory General Vice President David Sullivan. “When unions stay connected to their members, they remain a powerful force for improving lives.”

Georgia Local Shows Strength Through Engagement

While maintaining full membership is rare, other IAM locals in right-to-work states are also demonstrating that strong participation and solidarity remain achievable.

At IAM Local 2699 (District 243) in Albany, GA, leaders say the reality of operating in a right-to-work state means the union must stay actively connected with members every day, at the Molson-Coors Brewery. IAM members at the brewery make Miller Lite and Coors Light, along with other products.

Ricky Anderson, left, and Zack Bill, right, installing a drive roller in a pallet conveyor in the Proximo Spirits finished goods warehouse.

“Right-to-work means we can’t take membership for granted,” said Local 2699 Secretary-Treasurer Maurilio Fernandez, a 17-year member. “It pushes us to stay engaged with our members every day and make sure they understand the value of what the union does for them.”

Georgia has been a right-to-work state for decades, and local leaders say misinformation about unions can sometimes create challenges.

“The biggest challenge is misinformation,” said Fernandez. “Some people think right-to-work means they don’t benefit from the union, but the reality is every worker benefits from the contract.”

To maintain strong membership, Local 2699 leaders focus heavily on communication and visibility in the workplace.

“Communication and visibility are key,” said Fernandez. “Our leadership makes sure members know what’s happening, what we’re working on, and how the union is improving their jobs.”

Leadership presence on the shop floor also plays an important role in maintaining trust.

“When members see their leaders involved in day-to-day issues, it builds confidence that the union is there for them,” added Fernandez.

Building Solidarity Across Generations

Introducing new workers to the union is another key part of maintaining strong membership.

Local 2699 leaders say new hires are often eager to learn about the history of the union and the benefits that collective bargaining has secured over the years.

“When they see what previous members fought for, they understand why the union matters,” said Fernandez. “The wages, benefits, and protections they have today came from workers standing together before them and being part of the union means continuing that progress.”

Solidarity also extends beyond contract negotiations. Members support each other daily by helping coworkers understand their rights, raising concerns together, and working collectively to maintain fairness in the workplace.

Strength at the Bargaining Table

Strong membership directly impacts the union’s ability to negotiate with management.

“When management knows the membership is unified and engaged, it strengthens our position at the bargaining table,” said Fernandez.

Members also play a direct role in shaping bargaining priorities by sharing the issues that matter most to them before negotiations begin.

The result, leaders say, has been improvements in wages, benefits, workplace protections, and safety standards. Those gains also reinforce a professional labor-management relationship built on mutual respect and problem-solving.

The union creates a structure where employees have a voice and concerns can be addressed constructively. When both sides approach issues professionally, it leads to better outcomes.

A Shared Lesson for Right-to-Work States

For union leaders in both Indiana and Georgia, the experience of operating in right-to-work environments reinforces the same lesson: strong unions depend on relationships with members.

Weaver in front of the decline spiral that conveys 750 ml and 1 liter cases from the bottling building underground to the finished goods warehouse.

“I wanted to help protect the opportunities previous members fought for,” said Fernandez. “Seeing someone treated fairly or helping resolve an issue that improves someone’s livelihood makes the work worthwhile.”

That perspective also shapes their advice to other IAM locals facing similar challenges.

“Stay connected with your members and communicate often,” said Fernandez.

For Weaver and the members of Local 1391, that same philosophy has helped maintain full membership in Indiana while securing significant contract gains.

Together, the experiences of IAM Locals 1391 and 2699 send a clear message to workers across the country-even in right-to-work states, unions remain strong when members stay engaged, informed and united.

“To succeed in right-to-work states, unions have to outwork the opposition every single day,” said IAM Southern Territory General Vice President Craig Martin. “That means strong communication, visible leadership, and making sure every member understands that the union’s strength comes directly from their participation.”

VIDEO

IAM Union members are building solidarity, even when the odds are stacked against them. Watch how they’re making it happen.

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