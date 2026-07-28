District 9 Clay Shoot Raises Funds for IAM’s Favorite Charity

IAM District 9 hosted a successful Guide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines (GDA | TLC) Clay Shoot on July 11 at NILO Farms in Brighton, Ill., bringing together 64 shooters for a day of friendly competition in support of the IAM’s favorite charity.

“This event is about more than sporting clays—it’s about changing lives. Every participant and sponsor helps provide greater independence and opportunity for individuals who rely on GDA | TLC,” said IAM District 9 Business Representative Darren Bierman. “We’re proud to bring our community together for a day of friendly competition while supporting the incredible mission of Guide Dogs of America. District 9 would like to thank everyone who donated and participated to make this day possible.”

GDA|TLC recipient Kim Boehm attended with her service dog Jackson to share their story and represent the value of supporting the organization.

The event featured outstanding marksmanship from participants across the district. The first-place team, sponsored by IAM Local 660, posted a score of 378 and included Darren Bierman, Derek Bierman, Zach Bertles, Ryan Reno and Garrett Gerdes.

Two teams sponsored by IAM Local 41 rounded out the top three. The second-place team scored 376 and consisted of Aaron Schlemmer, Matt Malone, Dave Brown, Eric Buchhite, and Scott Beyer. The third-place team finished with a score of 358 and included Chris Steinkuehler, Will Roach, Austin Quirin, Mike Shatley, and Ethan Brown.

The top three teams were awarded trophies, as well as the top three individual competitors: Matt Malone of IAM Local 41 with a score of 88, followed by Derek Bierman of IAM Local 660 with a score of 83 and Ari Alexanian of Olin Winchester who scored an 83 to earn third place.

Sponsors donated an assortment of raffle prizes that competitors bought tickets to win. The top prizes, three shotguns, were donated by the District 9 staff, IAM Midwest Territory International Representative Jen Kahl, and District 9 Business Representative Darren Bierman.

Events like the District 9 Clay Shoot help raise critical funds for Guide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines, which provides service dogs and training at no cost to individuals who are blind, visually impaired, veterans and children with autism.

The post District 9 Clay Shoot Raises Funds for IAM’s Favorite Charity appeared first on IAM Union.

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