The IAM Wood, Pulp and Paper Council is inviting IAM Union members, friends, family and barbecue enthusiasts to fire up their grills for the 7th Annual Chillin’ & Grillin’ Barbecue Competition, a virtual event taking place Aug. 15 and 16, 2026.

Watch the promo video here.

Competitors can enter the Chicken Champion or Rib Champion categories for $100, or choose the Prime Entry for $150, which includes both categories and a bonus opportunity to compete in the Cooks Choice Champion division. The Cooks Choice category welcomes nearly anything that can be grilled, including seafood, steak, vegetables, pizza and more.

Sign up to compete or sponsor the event here.

Entries will be judged on appearance, presentation, moisture, smoke rings, and tenderness, while Cooks Choice entries will also be evaluated on creativity and uniqueness. Awards will be presented for Grand Champion, category champions, Cooks Choice Champion, and Best of Each Territory.

The competition is sponsored by IAM International President Brian Bryant, with proceeds benefiting Guide Dogs of America/Tender Loving Canines.

Participants can register by visiting iam4.me/bbq2026.

Join us for a great event!

The post Join Us for the Wood, Pulp and Paper Council’s 7th Annual ‘Chillin’ & Grillin’ Barbecue Competition appeared first on IAM Union.

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