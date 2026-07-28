The Southern Territory’s fundraising efforts for the 2028 IAM International Convention, which will be hosted in New Orleans, received a boost as IAM Union members and supporters helped raise more than $32,000 through the Kimber Rapide Dawn 1911 raffle.

The winning ticket was drawn on July 1, during the Southern Territory Staff Training Session.

Congratulations to Brother Douglas Pribble of IAM Local 10 (District 2020), whose name was selected as the winner. Pribble has been notified and has chosen to receive the Kimber Rapide Dawn 1911 pistol rather than the cash option.

The raffle is one of several fundraising initiatives supporting the 2028 IAM International Convention, helping ensure a successful event that will bring together IAM delegates, staff, and leaders from across North America in New Orleans.

“We want to thank every IAM Union member, retiree and supporter who purchased a ticket and helped make this raffle such a tremendous success,” said IAM Southern Territory General Vice President Craig Martin. “We are already busy preparing for an outstanding 2028 IAM International Convention in New Orleans that will showcase the strength of the Southern Territory and the entire IAM Union. Congratulations to Brother Douglas Pribble, and thank you to everyone who made this fundraiser possible.”

Be on the lookout soon for the next Southern Territory fundraising raffle benefiting the 2028 IAM International Convention!

The post Southern Territory Raffle Helps Power 2028 IAM International Convention – Another Chance to Win Soon! appeared first on IAM Union.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.