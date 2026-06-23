Invasive Plant Control at Ferry Point Park - June 25

Invasive plant control is scheduled for June 25 at Ferry Point Park and portions of the boardwalk. Work will include vegetation cutting and targeted spraying throughout the park and designated boardwalk areas. The park will remain open, and the boardwalk will be closed for several hours starting at 7am. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 410-758-0835. We appreciate your patience.

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