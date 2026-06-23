Bradley Beach Borough Sanitary Sewer Replacement

NJ I-Bank and NJDEP Helping to Improve New Jersey's Infrastructure, One Project at a Time

Bradley Beach Borough recently closed on a $2.5 million loan through the New Jersey Water Bank to support the next phases of its comprehensive sanitary sewer replacement program.

Bradley Beach, a 0.63-square-mile municipality, operates a sanitary sewer conveyance system that discharges to the Neptune Township Sewerage Authority (NTSA). In recent years, NTSA has reported a 30% increase in discharge flows from the borough, largely due to infiltration and inflow (I/I) entering the system through aging sewer infrastructure that is more than 100 years old.

To address these challenges, the borough launched a six-phase sanitary sewer replacement program designed to modernize its wastewater collection system and reduce excess flows. Phases 1 and 2 have already been completed, and Water Bank financing will help Bradley Beach advance Phases 3 through 6.

The project will improve the reliability and efficiency of the borough's sewer system, reduce I/I, and help protect the long-term performance of regional wastewater infrastructure. By using affordable financing through the New Jersey Water Bank, Bradley Beach can make critical infrastructure improvements while minimizing the impact on local finances and preserving municipal debt capacity.