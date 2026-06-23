Daily Session Report for Tuesday, June 23, 2026
PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
June 23, 2026
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 3:20 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Khan.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives
numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HB 2648 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
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From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
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From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
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From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
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From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Reported as Amended
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From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Reported as Committed
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From Communications and Technology Reported as Amended
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From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
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From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Reported as Committed
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From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Reported as Committed
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From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
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From Communications and Technology Reported as Amended
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From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
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From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Reported as Amended
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From Finance Reported as Committed
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From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
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From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
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From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Reported as Amended
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From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
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From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
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From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
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From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
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From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
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From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
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From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Reported as Committed
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From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
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From Communications and Technology Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
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A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to study Pennsylvania's early childhood education system, including the impact of public and private equity in child care and make recommendations for improvements that are necessary to increase access to affordable, high-quality care for all families across this Commonwealth.
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186-16
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191-11
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Wednesday, June 24, 2026 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
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