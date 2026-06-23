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Daily Session Report for Tuesday, June 23, 2026

PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 23, 2026

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at  3:20 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Khan.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives

numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HB 2648   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 75

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 76

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 426

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 507

From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Reported as Amended

HB 550

From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Reported as Committed

HB 634

From Communications and Technology Reported as Amended

HB 1127

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1135

From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Reported as Committed

HB 1213

From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Reported as Committed

HB 1585

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2006

From Communications and Technology Reported as Amended

HB 2162

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2184

From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Reported as Amended

HB 2198

From Finance Reported as Committed

HB 2234

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2359

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2377

From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Reported as Amended

HB 2388

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2437

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2496

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2551

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2555

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2621

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2626

From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Reported as Committed

HB 2650

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

 

 

HR 560

From Communications and Technology Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 363

A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to study Pennsylvania's early childhood education system, including the impact of public and private equity in child care and make recommendations for improvements that are necessary to increase access to affordable, high-quality care for all families across this Commonwealth.

186-16

 

    A03758 (McNEILL)

191-11

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, June 24, 2026  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

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Daily Session Report for Tuesday, June 23, 2026

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