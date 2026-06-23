Daily Session Report for Tuesday, June 23, 2026

PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 23, 2026

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:20 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Khan.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives

numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HB 2648 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 363 A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to study Pennsylvania's early childhood education system, including the impact of public and private equity in child care and make recommendations for improvements that are necessary to increase access to affordable, high-quality care for all families across this Commonwealth. 186-16 A03758 (McNEILL) 191-11

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, June 24, 2026 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.