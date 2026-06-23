Charlotte County Fire & EMS Fire Station 3 Temporary Relocation

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (June 23, 2026) – Charlotte County Fire & EMS has temporarily relocated operations from Fire Station 3 as construction begins on a replacement station at the current site.

The existing Fire Station 3, located at 4322 El Jobean Road in Port Charlotte, will be demolished to make way for a facility designed to meet the current and future needs of the community. During construction, personnel and apparatus assigned to Fire Station 3 will operate from a temporary station at Randy Spence Park, located at 4333 Kerrigan Circle in Port Charlotte.

Engine 3 and Rescue 3 will remain operational throughout the project, and emergency response coverage will continue for the area.

The replacement of Fire Station 3 is funded through the voter-approved 2020 1% Local option sales tax.

Built in 1977, Fire Station 3 serves the area surrounding El Jobean Road (State Road 776) and Newcomb Road. The facility has reached the end of its service life and no longer adequately supports the operational needs of a modern fire station. The existing station lacks hurricane hardening, has limited storage capacity for apparatus and equipment, and does not provide adequate space for personnel or future growth.

The new Fire Station 3 will be constructed on the existing site and is expected to be completed in mid-2027. The replacement facility will provide improved resiliency, expanded operational capacity, and enhanced support for Charlotte County Fire & EMS personnel serving the community.

For information, contact Ashley Turner at 941-833-5610 or Ashley.Turner@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.

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