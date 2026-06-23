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Commission Issues Hansen-Mueller Claim Payments

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FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
June 23, 2026

PSC SENDS HANSEN-MUELLER CLAIM
PAYMENTS TO 12 GRAIN PRODUCERS

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Public Service Commission 
announced today that it has mailed payment checks to 12
approved Nebraska-based claimants in the Hansen-Mueller 
grain dealer bond case. The checks are being sent via 
certified mail and are expected to arrive within the next 
several business days.

The payments follow the Commission’s May 19 order 
approving all verified claims submitted in the matter and 
authorizing distribution of the $1 million grain dealer bond 
proceeds on a prorated basis.

Commission staff has notified claimants to ensure they are 
aware that the checks are in transit and should be on the 
lookout for certified mail delivery.

“Nebraska’s grain producers are facing a challenging 
economic environment, and many are operating on very 
thin margins,” said Commission Chair Tim Schram. “That 
makes it especially important that we do everything within 
our authority to minimize losses and ensure producers 
receive the protections provided under state law.”

Mailing of payments represents the final administrative step 
in the claims process. No further official Commission action is 
expected in the Hansen-Mueller docket. The company’s 
bankruptcy proceedings and related regulatory matters, 
however, may continue in other jurisdictions.

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Media Contact:
Jason McFarley – Public Information & Education Officer
(402) 430-5640
jason.mcfarley@nebraska.gov

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Commission Issues Hansen-Mueller Claim Payments

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