Commission Issues Hansen-Mueller Claim Payments

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

June 23, 2026

PSC SENDS HANSEN-MUELLER CLAIM

PAYMENTS TO 12 GRAIN PRODUCERS

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Public Service Commission

announced today that it has mailed payment checks to 12

approved Nebraska-based claimants in the Hansen-Mueller

grain dealer bond case. The checks are being sent via

certified mail and are expected to arrive within the next

several business days.

The payments follow the Commission’s May 19 order

approving all verified claims submitted in the matter and

authorizing distribution of the $1 million grain dealer bond

proceeds on a prorated basis.

Commission staff has notified claimants to ensure they are

aware that the checks are in transit and should be on the

lookout for certified mail delivery.

“Nebraska’s grain producers are facing a challenging

economic environment, and many are operating on very

thin margins,” said Commission Chair Tim Schram. “That

makes it especially important that we do everything within

our authority to minimize losses and ensure producers

receive the protections provided under state law.”

Mailing of payments represents the final administrative step

in the claims process. No further official Commission action is

expected in the Hansen-Mueller docket. The company’s

bankruptcy proceedings and related regulatory matters,

however, may continue in other jurisdictions.

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Media Contact:

Jason McFarley – Public Information & Education Officer

(402) 430-5640

jason.mcfarley@nebraska.gov