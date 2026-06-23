Commission Issues Hansen-Mueller Claim Payments
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
June 23, 2026
PSC SENDS HANSEN-MUELLER CLAIM
PAYMENTS TO 12 GRAIN PRODUCERS
LINCOLN – The Nebraska Public Service Commission
announced today that it has mailed payment checks to 12
approved Nebraska-based claimants in the Hansen-Mueller
grain dealer bond case. The checks are being sent via
certified mail and are expected to arrive within the next
several business days.
The payments follow the Commission’s May 19 order
approving all verified claims submitted in the matter and
authorizing distribution of the $1 million grain dealer bond
proceeds on a prorated basis.
Commission staff has notified claimants to ensure they are
aware that the checks are in transit and should be on the
lookout for certified mail delivery.
“Nebraska’s grain producers are facing a challenging
economic environment, and many are operating on very
thin margins,” said Commission Chair Tim Schram. “That
makes it especially important that we do everything within
our authority to minimize losses and ensure producers
receive the protections provided under state law.”
Mailing of payments represents the final administrative step
in the claims process. No further official Commission action is
expected in the Hansen-Mueller docket. The company’s
bankruptcy proceedings and related regulatory matters,
however, may continue in other jurisdictions.
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Media Contact:
Jason McFarley – Public Information & Education Officer
(402) 430-5640
jason.mcfarley@nebraska.gov
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