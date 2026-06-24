Global Key Solutions Moves Its Flagship Product, KeyPedia, to keypedia.com

Global Key Solutions adopts a holding-company structure, with KeyPedia as its flagship product and keypedia.com as the primary web address.

Nothing about the team, the data, or the accounts changes. We are just removing the friction of running two names in parallel and giving KeyPedia a clear home as we add new products behind it.” — George Kwiecinski, CEO

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Key Solutions (GKS) is moving its primary web presence to KeyPedia.com and formalizing its structure as a holding company. KeyPedia, its regulatory intelligence platform, is the flagship product that customers know and use every day. The structure gives the company room to build and add new products over time while KeyPedia keeps its own clear identity and home on the web.What is happening?The address globalkeysolutions.net is moving to keypedia.com as the primary web presence, the public home of the flagship product. All existing GKS links now redirect automatically. This is a webpage consolidation, not a change of ownership, team, or product. GKS continues as the parent holding company behind KeyPedia and any products added next.Why the change?GKS is the parent organization, and KeyPedia is its flagship product, the regulatory intelligence platform for post-market quality and compliance. KeyPedia launched as a product in December 2025. Since then, KeyPedia has scaled more than 1,000 percent over 2025 user numbers. Customers know the product as KeyPedia, so giving it a clear web address removes the confusion of running two names in parallel.What changes for existing accounts?Nothing changes for existing accounts. Documents, alerts, data, and customer experts are exactly where users left them. Existing credentials work at both addresses during the transition.Questions?Customers can reply to their migration email or reach the team through keypedia.com for help.About KeyPedia:KeyPedia, the flagship product of Global Key Solutions (GKS) and founded by George Kwiecinski and Zephaniah Odidika, is building the regulatory intelligence layer for post-market quality and compliance. The platform turns audits, inspections, warning letters, recalls, and enforcement signals into real-time, defensible insights for pharma quality and regulatory teams, automating and enhancing required compliance workflows to be more frequent, more sophisticated, and easier to understand. KeyPedia enables teams to move from reactive inspection prep to risk-based supplier oversight and faster compliance decisions.

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