KeyPedia Adds MHRA Data, Bringing UK Regulatory Intelligence Into a Single Platform

GKS adds UK's MHRA as a source of data

GKS KeyPedia now indexes 1,600+ MHRA enforcement and inspection records alongside FDA, EMA, and NMPA data, with KRA scoring and real-time ingestion.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Key Solutions (GKS) , the life sciences intelligence company behind KeyPedia™ , today announced the integration of enforcement and inspection data from the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) into its platform. The addition makes KeyPedia one of the only regulatory intelligence solutions in the market with unified, searchable coverage of MHRA enforcement actions alongside FDA, EMA, NMPA, and additional global health authorities, all in a single interface.Since the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union, the MHRA has operated as an independent regulatory body with its own inspection program, warning letter equivalents, and enforcement actions that no longer mirror EMA decisions in timing or substance. For pharmaceutical companies manufacturing for the UK market, importing from UK-based facilities, or managing suppliers subject to MHRA oversight, this divergence has created a new category of regulatory blind spot.Teams with exposure to UK-regulated facilities have been compelled to manually monitor MHRA's website, track enforcement letters through separate searches, and reconcile UK-specific GMP standards against EMA baselines without any tooling to connect both regulatory compliance bodies. They are paying premium subscription prices for platforms that were built before Brexit mattered. KeyPedia™ closes a significant gap of data access and interpretation.MHRA inspection observations, GMP deficiency reports, and recall records are now fully normalized, AI-indexed, and searchable alongside the complete body of FDA warning letters, Form FDA-483s, EMA findings, NMPA enforcement data, and global agency enforcement data already on the platform. No separate login settings. No manual reconciliation against EMA records. No additional subscription required.All MHRA records are enriched with GKS's KeyPedia Risk Analysis (KRA) Score, allowing quality and regulatory affairs teams to generate facility-level risk profiles for suppliers operating under MHRA jurisdiction and benchmark them against global peers. The data is live across KeyPedia's Legal, Audit/Observation Agent, and Investigator modules. According to benchmark standards, KeyPedia™, a regulatory intelligence product with MHRA data, is 2x more likely to raise a suggestion in a given document related to these predicate rules than benchmark standards.With the UK representing one of the world's largest pharmaceutical markets and a significant manufacturing hub for biologics, sterile injectables, and active pharmaceutical ingredients, MHRA enforcement data is not optional for quality teams with any exposure to UK supply chains. While others in the regulatory intelligence space continue to treat post-Brexit MHRA as a derivative of EMA data, GKS is building the infrastructure to reflect the regulatory world as it operates today for the resolution of today’s challenges, jurisdiction by jurisdiction, authority by authority.What KeyPedia™ Delivers with This Important UpdateTrue post-Brexit coverage: KeyPedia™ now indexes over 1,600 documented MHRA enforcement and inspection instances, treating the authority as a fully independent regulator, not a proxy for EMA records. Quality teams can track MHRA enforcement trends separately, compare them against EMA findings for the same facilities, and identify divergences that carry real compliance risk. TTV (Time to Value) for MHRA data using the GKS platform is now under 3 minutes from sign up, making KeyPedia™ a leading and sophisticated reg intel platform.KRA scoring for MHRA-regulated facilities: GKS's risk model maps over 200,000 facilities, incorporating MHRA enforcement frequency, severity, and recurrence to generate quantified, comparable facility-level risk scores. Cross-jurisdictional comparison: For facilities that supply both UK and EU markets, KeyPedia™ allows direct comparison of MHRA and EMA inspection outcomes for the same site, allowing for A/B testing of different strategies, predicate rules, and keyword trends. Regulatory divergence between the two authorities is now precise, transparent, and unassumed.Real-time ingestion: New MHRA enforcement actions are continuously monitored and ingested. No waiting for quarterly database updates. No stale or obsolete data disguised as current intelligence.MHRA data is now live and available to all KeyPedia™ subscribers. Life sciences organizations still relying on platforms that treat post-Brexit UK regulation as an afterthought are operating with a critical gap in their compliance picture. To see how KeyPedia closes it, request a demo

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