KeyPedia Acquires riskbased.ai, Bringing AI Cloud Analytics for FDA Devices to its Regulatory Intelligence Platform

KeyPedia, formerly Global Key Solutions, acquires a leading FDA MAUDE analytics platform, expanding into devices, combination products, and biologics.

With the addition of risk based.ai, KeyPedia has now positioned itself to provide for pharma, med device, and healthcare companies.” — Zephaniah Odidika, COO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KeyPedia , formerly known as and still operated under Global Key Solutions Corp., today announced its acquisition of riskbased.ai , one of the longest-standing FDA MAUDE analytics platforms for the medical device industry.The acquisition has taken place as of June 30, 2026. No financial terms are being disclosed.The deal marks a major step up in maturity for KeyPedia's medical device capabilities. riskbased.ai already sees signups and active use from premier device manufacturers, including a top 5 insulin Class III device company, with data coverage extending to high-risk Class III devices where post-market surveillance matters most."This deal does more than add analytics power for medical devices and combination products. It brings a true biologics and biotech focus to the platform, addressing critical data needs for early-stage companies from their review process through late-stage FDA device reporting."Zephaniah Odidika, Co-Founder, KeyPedia"The combination of these two platforms in FDA Data and AI/ML ensures organizations are poised for the future paradigm of FDA ELSA Enforcement and drive innovative products to market successfully with a Risk-Based Approach."Jesse Chen, Founder, riskbased.aiAs part of the acquisition, the riskbased.ai founding team has joined the KeyPedia advisory board.riskbased.ai will continue to operate as an independent platform. Integrations into KeyPedia will roll out across the next few product updates for all existing users.Together, this combination will continue to develop MedTech Module 510K predicate tree, AI adverse event monitoring, recall prediction, risk management, PSUR, competitive benchmarking, and MAUDE-based products.About KeyPediaKeyPedia is a flagship data product for life science leaders looking to modernize their AI GxP workflows. It offers comprehensive, sophisticated FDA data across training, updates, and enforcement signals. KeyPedia takes a research-based approach to software development and data and model training, focused on solving some of the most pressing issues in drug and device compliance and operations.About riskbased.airiskbased.ai, operated by Risktech Domains Inc., helps quality and regulatory teams detect FDA risk signals before they escalate. Its product suite spans MAUDE adverse-event analytics, RecallALERT, AlphaSPIKE, and CorpTRACK, harmonizing massive government datasets into audit-ready insights. The platform has been recognized by openFDA and MedTech Leading Voice.

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