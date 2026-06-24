Redpath Welcomes Eric Nelson as Advisory Services Partner

Eric Nelson, Partner, Redpath Advisory Services

Redpath strengthens its advisory capabilities with Eric Nelson, whose CFO, PE, and M&A experience brings additional depth to the firm's client services.

Eric brings extensive, hands-on experience as both an operator and an advisor.” — Ryan Everhart, Managing Partner at Redpath and Company

ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Redpath and Company is pleased to welcome Eric Nelson as a Partner and leader of the firm's Advisory Services practice.Nelson brings more than 30 years of experience in advisory and financial leadership serving middle-market, privately held, and private equity-backed companies. His expertise spans CFO and operational advisory, M&A and transaction support, and business strategy across several industries including manufacturing and distribution, real estate, and private equity.Nelson has held leadership roles on both sides of the table. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial and Operating Officer for a family office managing a diversified alternative investment portfolio. Before that, he served as Office Managing Partner at a national public accounting firm, where he built and scaled the Minneapolis tax practice around privately held and PE-backed companies."Eric brings extensive, hands-on experience as both an operator and an advisor," said Ryan Everhart, Managing Partner at Redpath and Company. "That combination elevates how we show up for clients navigating complex decisions about their business, a transaction, or their future."About Redpath and CompanyRedpath and Company is a proactive tax, assurance, and advisory firm based in Minnesota, combining Big Firm expertise with a relationship-first approach since 1971. We provide proactive advice to closely held businesses, private equity firms, government entities, nonprofits, and individuals across the U.S. and globally, with deep expertise in construction, real estate, manufacturing and distribution, engineering, and ESOP companies, and more. From entity structuring to tax deferral strategies, our goal is to be a profit center for our clients. We help clients stay compliant, minimize surprises, and free up time to focus on what they build best. Redpath ranks among the top CPA and advisory firms in the U.S. and is a member of HLB International, a global network of independent advisory and accounting firms. For more information about Redpath and Company, visit www.redpathcpas.com

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