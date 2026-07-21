Redpath and Company Marks New Fargo Office with Ribbon Cutting and Open House

Redpath CPAs Members of the local Fargo Chamber of Commerce and Redpath team members celebrate ribbon cutting.

Hosted with the Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber of Commerce, the event celebrated Redpath’s long-standing ties to the local business community.

This office is about deepening the relationships we've already built here in Fargo, and becoming even more a part of this community.” — Tony Oster, Partner

FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Redpath and Company, a Minnesota-based public accounting and advisory firm, marked its new Fargo office with a ribbon cutting and open house on Monday, June 20, 2026. Held in partnership with the Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber of Commerce , the event brought together local clients, business partners, and members of the Chamber community, along with Redpath team members from both the Fargo office and the firm's headquarters in St. Paul, Minnesota. The celebration took place at the firm's new location at 3216 Veterans Boulevard South, Suite 300, Fargo, N.D. 58104.For Redpath, the Fargo office is less a new market entry and more a natural next step. The firm has served Fargo-area clients for years, and the local presence allows it to be more accessible, more connected, and more consistent in how it supports those relationships going forward. The office is led by Partner Tony Oster, who has long-standing roots in the Fargo community. It reflects a long-term investment in the North Dakota businesses and organizations Redpath serves, as well as in the local talent and universities the firm will continue to connect with as it grows its team.Oster welcomed guests alongside firm leadership and Chamber representatives. "This office is about deepening the relationships we've already built here in Fargo, and becoming even more a part of this community," said Oster. "Clients can expect the same attention and expertise they'd get from any of our offices, from a team that actually lives and works here. I can't wait to dig into this next chapter and keep growing what we're building in Fargo."Sarah Gengenbach, Partner and Chief Operating Officer, grew up in the Fargo area and has her own deep ties to the community. Addressing the crowd, she noted that "Fargo has always felt like home to me, so getting to open an office here means a lot." "Our culture at Redpath fits really well with the culture here in Fargo," she added. "That's a big part of why this makes so much sense for our firm."Redpath's Managing Partner, Ryan Everhart, rounded out the remarks on behalf of firm leadership. "Thank you to everyone who took time out of their day to celebrate with us," said Everhart. "Fargo has been an important part of our client base for a long time, and this office reflects Redpath's long-term commitment to the businesses and people here. We're proud to officially become part of the Fargo business community."About Redpath and CompanyRedpath and Company is a proactive tax, assurance, and advisory firm based in Minnesota, combining Big Firm expertise with a relationship-first approach since 1971. We provide proactive advice to closely held businesses, private equity firms, government entities, nonprofits, and individuals across the U.S. and globally, with deep expertise in construction, real estate, manufacturing and distribution, engineering, and ESOP companies, and more. From entity structuring to tax deferral strategies, our goal is to be a profit center for our clients. We help clients stay compliant, minimize surprises, and free up time to focus on what they build best. Redpath ranks among the top CPA and advisory firms in the US and is a member of HLB International, a global network of independent advisory and accounting firms.For more information about Redpath and Company, visit www.redpathcpas.com Media Contact:

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