Redpath’s Jeremy Miller Announced as Recipient of the 17th Annual Emerging Leaders’ Awards

Redpath CPAs Jeremy Miller, Managing Director at Redpath

Redpath's Jeremy Miller earns national recognition for M&A excellence, client value, and the development of the next generation of transaction professionals

The 2026 Emerging Leaders Award recipients represent the next generation of influential professionals in corporate finance and dealmaking,” — Roger Aguinaldo, Founder and CEO of The M&A Advisor

ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The M&A Advisor announced Jeremy Miller, a Managing Director in Redpath’s Transaction Advisory Services practice, as one of the recipients of the 17th Annual Emerging Leaders Awards.Miller's work spans buy-side and sell-side engagements across a wide range of industries including healthcare, construction, manufacturing, and life sciences. With 14 years of professional experience, including the past 10 years focused in M&A, he brings deep expertise to the Redpath team. In addition to client work, he is actively involved in mentoring team members, contributing to internal training and development efforts, and advancing the use of technology within the diligence process to improve efficiency and deliver greater value to clients.The M&A Advisor, globally recognized for connecting, recognizing, and informing professionals in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and corporate finance, established the Emerging Leaders Awards to recognize outstanding young professionals who are shaping the future of dealmaking and corporate leadership through innovation, leadership, and community impact.An independent panel of judges selected from a highly competitive pool of nominees based on professional accomplishments, leadership achievements, and meaningful contributions to the community. The recognition reflects a continued commitment to excellence, innovation, and industry leadership.“The 2026 Emerging Leaders Award recipients represent the next generation of influential professionals in corporate finance and dealmaking,” said Roger Aguinaldo, Founder and CEO of The M&A Advisor. “Their accomplishments, leadership, and dedication to making an impact within their organizations and communities truly distinguish them among their peers.”The winners will be formally recognized at the 2026 Leadership in Dealmaking Summit , taking place September 14 & 15, 2026 in New York City.THE M&A ADVISORFounded in 1998, The M&A Advisor is the premier global organization dedicated to connecting, recognizing, and informing professionals in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and corporate finance. Through its industry-leading events, awards programs, and digital platforms, The M&A Advisor provides insights and networking opportunities that empower professionals at every stage of their careers.Click through our website for the list of this year's winners— 17th Annual Emerging Leaders Award Winners Media Contact:The M&A Advisor+1 (212) 951-1550awards@maadvisor.comABOUT REDPATH AND COMPANYRedpath and Company is a proactive tax, assurance, and advisory firm based in Minnesota, combining Big Firm expertise with a relationship-first approach since 1971. We provide proactive advice to closely held businesses, private equity firms, government entities, nonprofits, and individuals across the U.S. and globally, with deep expertise in construction, real estate, manufacturing and distribution, engineering, and ESOP companies, and more. From entity structuring to tax deferral strategies, our goal is to be a profit center for our clients. We help clients stay compliant, minimize surprises, and free up time to focus on what they build best. Redpath ranks among the top CPA and advisory firms in the US and is a member of HLB International, a global network of independent advisory and accounting firms. For more information about Redpath and Company, visit www.redpathcpas.com Media Contact:Tammy RibaudoChief Marketing Officertribaudo@redpathcpas.com

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