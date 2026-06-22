Senate Bill 1383 Printer's Number 1827
PENNSYLVANIA, June 22 - for use under subsection (a). The form shall only include:
(1) The current school year.
(2) The name, home address and mailing address of the
student.
(3) The grade in which the student is being enrolled.
(4) The date the student will be enrolled.
(5) The name and address of the cyber charter school.
(6) Parent or guardian information, including:
(i) The name, home address, mailing address,
telephone number and email address of the student's
parents or guardians, as applicable.
(ii) A field to indicate who the student primarily
resides with, including "Both Parents or Guardians,"
"Both Parents or Guardians Alternately," "Parent or
Guardian #1 Only (Primary Parent or Guardian)," "Foster
Parent," "Other Adult" and "Unaccompanied Youth."
(7) The student's school district of residence.
(8) Former school information, including:
(i) A field to indicate the type of school that the
student previously attended, including "School District,"
"Cyber Charter School," "Brick-and-Mortar Charter
School," "Home School" and "Nonpublic or Private School."
(ii) The name and address of the student's former
school.
(iii) Withdraw date from the former school.
(iv) A field to indicate the reason the student was
not enrolled in a school before the cyber charter school
enrollment, if applicable, including "Entering
Kindergarten," "Re-Enrolling Dropout" and "Other."
(9) Proof of residency, which shall be a document
20260SB1383PN1827 - 7 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.