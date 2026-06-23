Hydrilla Treatment Indian Lake

As part of an ongoing effort to protect the health of Indian Lake, a treatment for Hydrilla, an invasive aquatic plant that can disrupt natural ecosystems, is scheduled for Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

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