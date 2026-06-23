A Book That Helps Readers Understand Grief Has Many Faces

The Grief No One Talks About LaTronda Latrice Dr. LaLa Flyer

Dr. LaTronda Leads a New Conversation on Healing Grief After Relationship Loss with her Groundbreaking Book, The Grief No One Talks About.

When you nurture your body, feed your mind, and protect your spirit, you teach others how to treat you. You stop settling for crumbs because you’ve learned to prepare your own feast.” — Dr. LaTronda Latrice

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What happens when the person is still alive, but the relationship you built, the future you imagined, and the version of yourself that existed with them have all become obsolete?In a world where grief is often associated with death, Dr. LaTronda Latrice is boldly bringing attention to the grief that many experience but few openly discuss, the grief that follows the end of relationships. As a certified grief and relationship coach, Dr. LaTronda Latrice is creating safe, life-altering spaces for individuals to heal, rebuild, and rediscover themselves after loss.Dr. LaTronda Latrice speaks about grief with authenticity, compassion, and deep conviction because she has lived it. Following the end of her 21-year marriage, she experienced firsthand the profound pain of relational grief, the kind of loss that often goes unseen, unacknowledged, and misunderstood. That season became the catalyst for founding Mending Hearts Workshop, LLC and writing her signature book, The Grief That No One Talks About: When Relationships End.This book is for anyone who has whispered, “Why does this still hurt?”For anyone who has lost themselves trying to keep a relationship alive.For anyone who is ready to stop surviving heartbreak and start becoming whole again.“Grief isn’t just about death, it’s about the loss of what was, what could have been, and who we were in those relationships,” says Dr. LaTronda Latrice. “My mission is to help people move from silent suffering to intentional healing.” The Grief That No One Talks About: When Relationships End, sheds light on the emotional, mental, and spiritual toll of relational loss, including divorce, breakups, and fractured connections. Drawing on psychological insight, lived experience, and practical tools, Dr. LaTronda Latrice offers readers a compassionate roadmap toward healing and identity restoration.This is not just a book about what was lost.It is a book about what can still be found.This book has resonated with readers across the country, earning a spot on Amazon’s Top 100 bestseller chart and reaching #83 in its category.“This book helps readers understand that letting go is not the same as giving up. Often time, letting go is the first sacred act of choosing yourself. Sometimes, the end of a relationship becomes the beginning of self-respect, self-love, and emotional freedom,” says Dr. LaTronda Latrice.Through Mending Hearts Workshop LLC, Dr. LaTronda Latrice provides one-on-one coaching tailored to individuals navigating grief and life transitions. Her personalized approach allows clients to process their emotions, set healthy boundaries, and reclaim their sense of self with clarity and confidence. She expands her reach by also facilitating grief support groups, offering a structured yet supportive community experience. These groups provide participants with guided discussions, reflection tools, and a space to connect with others who understand the complexities of relational grief.Dr. LaTronda Latrice professional journey was dedicated to her deep commitment to service, particularly to the military and veteran community. Inspired by the emotional and relational impact of combat, she earned her master’s degree in counseling psychology and went on to complete doctoral-level training focused on military families and culture and earned a doctorate in Christian Counseling. Her work has supported justice-involved veterans, families in transition, and individuals navigating complex trauma and loss. In recognition of her impact, she received the Service to Veterans Award presented by Texas Governor Greg Abbott and was honored as Philanthropy Woman of the Year by Texas Women in Business.Dr. LaTronda Latrice continues to build a movement centered on healing, authenticity, and empowerment. She does not just speak about healing; she embodies it, showing others how to rise, rebuild, and live again. Helping others understand, grief may change your story, but it does not cancel your purpose.The Grief No One Talks About: When Relationships End is available on major book platforms, including Barnes and Noble and Amazon. For readers facing the difficult journey of starting over, whether due to divorce, separation, a career transition, or another significant loss, this book offers comfort, clarity, validation, and hope.One reader described the book’s impact this way: “This book helped me recognize patterns I hadn’t fully named, like staying connected for affirmation instead of love, mistaking familiarity for peace, and viewing disconnection only as loss instead of protection. It challenged me to see self-love as essential, not optional, and to close the gap between how generously I treat others and how I treat myself. The reflection questions are powerful, not performative. They ask you to sit with yourself honestly and without judgment and they stay with you long after you turn the page.” Reviews like this underscore the book’s central message: healing is not about forgetting what was lost, but about reclaiming yourself, finding meaning in the experience, and moving forward with greater clarity, confidence, and compassion.Dr. LaTronda Latrice is available for podcast, radio, television, and print media interviews. She is also available for keynote presentations, speaking engagements, workshops, retreats, and community events. She speaks on topics including healing hidden grief, the cost of perfectionism, identity rebuilding after loss, emotional wellness, compassion fatigue, and turning pain into purpose. Her presentations are designed to inspire, educate, and empower individuals to navigate life’s challenges with greater clarity, confidence, and hope.

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