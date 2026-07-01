Libertyland: A Thriller About a 'Perfect' Country and the Price of Control

A new political novel by Yvan Chouinard shows how comfort, control, and fear can quietly replace freedom.

Democracy is not eternal. Like a garden, it must be cultivated.” — Yvan Chouinard

LONGUEUIL, QUEBEC, CANADA, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and filmmaker Yvan Chouinard announces Libertyland, a political thriller that asks a simple question: what happens when a “perfect” country uses fear to stay perfect?Libertyland tells the story of a small, wealthy nation that the rest of the world admires. With a population of about four million people, Libertyland sits between the United States and Canada. Fifteen years earlier, the country gained independence after long and difficult negotiations. Its capital city was built on the remains of Bangor, in the state of Maine.From the outside, Libertyland looks like a dream. The streets are clean. Crime is almost nonexistent. Citizens enjoy a very high standard of living. Healthcare, education, and public services are excellent. Around the world, Libertyland is often described as a model society, safe, efficient, and prosperous.But the novel quickly makes one thing clear: perfection always comes at a price.Behind its peaceful image, Libertyland is a country where the government controls information very carefully. Elections exist, but questions are written in a way that guides people toward only one acceptable answer. News is filtered. Public opinion is shaped through constant messaging that tells citizens they are lucky, and that questioning the system could put everything at risk.Fear plays a quiet but powerful role in keeping order. Citizens are reminded that the outside world is dangerous, unstable, and violent. Libertyland, they are told, must remain strict to stay safe. Many people accept these ideas because their lives are comfortable. Others sense something is wrong but are too afraid to speak.At the heart of the story is a shocking government-approved practice known as “The Hunt.”Under this system, people labeled as “OUTLAWS” lose all legal protection. Once declared an outlaw, a person can be hunted like an animal. Wealthy foreign visitors pay large sums of money for the right to take part in these hunts. During hunting season, Libertyland closes its borders completely, cutting itself off from the rest of the world.Officially, the government claims The Hunt is justice. It says the system removes dangerous individuals and keeps society safe. State media presents it as a necessary measure to protect peace and order. Some citizens accept this explanation without question. Others convince themselves that only criminals are targeted, and that innocent people have nothing to fear.But as the story unfolds, Libertyland reveals the truth: the definition of “OUTLAW” is flexible. Anyone who threatens the system, journalists, activists, whistleblowers, or even ordinary citizens who ask the wrong questions, can suddenly find themselves on the list.The novel follows characters who begin to see the cracks in Libertyland’s perfect image. Some work inside the system and slowly realize they are helping to support something deeply wrong. Others live ordinary lives until they are forced to choose between staying silent or standing up for what is right.As tensions rise, the book explores difficult moral questions:Is safety worth the loss of freedom?Can democracy survive if people stop paying attention?What happens when fear becomes a tool of government?Written in a fast-moving, cinematic style, Libertyland combines political suspense with emotional storytelling. The plot moves quickly, but the ideas stay with the reader long after the final page. The novel does not lecture or offer simple answers. Instead, it invites readers to think critically about their own societies and the choices they make every day.Although Libertyland is fiction, its themes feel very real. The story reflects modern concerns about surveillance, propaganda, manipulated elections, and the slow erosion of civil rights. It shows how freedom is rarely taken away all at once. Instead, it disappears step by step, often with public approval.At its core, Libertyland is a warning. Democracy is fragile. It depends on informed citizens, open debate, and the courage to question authority. When people trade freedom for comfort, they may not realize what they have lost until it is too late.About The AuthorYvan Chouinard is a news producer and screenwriter. He produced news programs for RDI and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, and wrote, directed, and produced the film À l'Automne de la vie, presented at the Montreal Film Festival in 1987. He is currently working on new screenwriting projects and preparing book releases based on his scripts.

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