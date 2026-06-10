Miles to Go, Promises to Keep Explores Faith, Travel, and Friendship

Miles to Go: Promises to Keep

Edna Bangan-Sabino’s new memoir reflects on migration, family, teaching, and the human connections found across life’s journeys.

This book is my way of honoring the people, places, and moments that showed me how closely connected we all are.” — Edna Bangan-Sabino

NORTH BERGEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and lifelong educator Edna Bangan-Sabino announces the release of her new memoir, Miles to Go, Promises to Keep, a warm and reflective book about travel, faith, family, friendship, migration, and the purpose found in everyday life.In this new work, Bangan-Sabino invites readers to walk with her through many places and seasons of experience. Her stories move from the Philippines to Europe, Japan, Australia, and the United States, but the heart of the book is not only about distance. It is about the people met along the way, the memories carried across borders, and the quiet lessons that appear when a person looks back with gratitude.Miles to Go, Promises to Keep is divided into three main parts. The first part, My Wanderlust Season, follows the author’s travels to beautiful and meaningful destinations. She writes about tulip fields, churches, beaches, waterfalls, rice terraces, historic cities, family homes, and small moments with friends. These journeys are filled with wonder, but they are also marked by prayer, grief, courage, and reflection. The author shows that travel can open the eyes, soften the heart, and remind people that the world is both wide and deeply connected.The second part, My Blissful Bower, turns toward family life, especially the joy of grandmotherhood. Through memories, poems, songs, and loving reflections, Bangan-Sabino celebrates the growth of her grandson, Lucas Sebastian. She records his milestones, his humor, his bilingual world, and the simple happiness that children bring into a family. These pages show the tender side of the memoir and remind readers that some of life’s greatest journeys happen at home.The third part, In Pursuit of Purpose, explores the author’s deeper search for meaning. Bangan-Sabino writes about immigration, citizenship, teaching, service, and her years connected with St. Camillus College Seminary. As a teacher, she spent much of her life guiding young minds and helping students discover truth for themselves. That teacher’s heart continues to shape her writing. Her reflections encourage readers to ask important questions: Who am I? Why am I here? What promises am I still called to keep?A central message of the book is that people are more similar than different. Across cultures, languages, ages, and places, Bangan-Sabino finds the same human needs: love, belonging, kindness, faith, peace, and friendship. Her memoir speaks to readers who have left one home to build another, who have lost someone dear, who have watched children grow, or who have wondered how their life story fits into a larger purpose.The book also honors the many people who helped shape the author’s journey. Family members, friends, former students, priests, travel companions, and hosts abroad appear throughout the memoir as part of a wider human family. One especially important figure is Ma. Virginia Castillejos Liquigan, the author’s beloved heart-sister, whose memory gives the book a strong emotional thread. Through this friendship, Bangan-Sabino reflects on love, loss, and the comfort of memories that remain after physical presence is gone.Faith is another strong foundation of the memoir. The author often sees beauty as a sign of God’s presence, whether in nature, sacred places, family relationships, or acts of kindness. Her writing does not preach in a heavy way. Instead, it gently shows how prayer, gratitude, and trust can guide a person through uncertainty. Even in difficult moments, the book carries a hopeful tone.Readers who enjoy memoirs with a personal and spiritual voice will find Miles to Go, Promises to Keep both simple and meaningful. The language is warm, direct, and easy to understand. The stories feel like conversations with someone who has lived fully, observed carefully, and learned to value both small blessings and life-changing events.Bangan-Sabino’s background as an educator gives the book a thoughtful rhythm. She does not only describe places; she asks what those places teach. She does not only remember people; she considers what each relationship reveals about love, resilience, and shared humanity. This makes the book more than a travel diary. It becomes a life reflection.The memoir is also timely for readers living in a world often divided by race, culture, politics, religion, and social status. Through her experiences as an immigrant and traveler, Bangan-Sabino offers a quiet but powerful reminder that human connection can cross many boundaries. A meal shared with friends, a prayer offered in another country, a conversation with a stranger, or a visit with family can become a bridge toward understanding.At its heart, Miles to Go, Promises to Keep is about continuing the journey with courage and gratitude. The title suggests movement, duty, and hope. It reminds readers that life is not finished simply because one has reached a certain age or completed a certain chapter. There are still miles to go, still people to love, still stories to tell, and still promises to keep.The book will appeal to readers interested in faith-based memoirs, immigrant stories, travel reflections, family writing, and inspirational nonfiction. It is especially meaningful for those who believe that ordinary lives can carry extraordinary lessons.With honesty, warmth, and humility, Edna Bangan-Sabino shares a life shaped by classrooms, borders, friendships, family ties, and faith. Her memoir encourages readers to look back on their own journeys and recognize the grace that has been present along the way.For many readers, the book will feel personal because it is built from real memories rather than distant ideas. Bangan-Sabino writes about joyful trips, painful goodbyes, family pride, classroom memories, and quiet moments of prayer with the same honest care. Her voice is gentle, but the message is strong: every life has value, every friendship matters, and every journey can teach us how to love more deeply and live with greater purpose, even when the road is difficult, long, and uncertain ahead.Miles to Go, Promises to Keep is now available for readers seeking a gentle, inspiring book about the beauty of travel, the strength of friendship, the blessing of family, and the common humanity that connects us all.

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